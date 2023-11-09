Donald Trump Taken Aback by Boos During Florida Rally: 'What's Going On'?
Donald Trump was taken by surprise at his Wednesday, November 8, rally in Florida when the crowd booed GOP Representative Carlos Gimenez of Florida's 28th district.
The former president mispronounced Gimenez's name wrong before saying: "Do you know him?"
The crowd then negatively reacted to Trump, which threw him off.
"Oh, you don't like him?" Trump said. "What's going on? Carlos, come on. We gotta get that straightened out."
Gimenez has supported Trump and endorsed the former president's reelection bid in April.
Trump decided to speak to his supporters rather than attend the GOP debate in Miami, Fla.
“They’re not watchable,” he said of the televised event. “You know, the last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so therefore do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”
Elsewhere in his speech, Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, brought up his legal troubles to the crowd.
“They indicted me! Can you believe?” the 77-year-old said. “My father and mother are looking down. ‘Son, how did that happen? We’re so proud of you, son. How did that happen?'”
"This is a political indictment. This was a Biden indictment. Even that stupid trial going on in New York, which has been totally discredited. Everybody’s been discredited. That all comes out of the White House. That’s to discourage people from voting. That’s to hurt us. The only difference is we have a big voice, we’re a very big voice. This is the greatest movement in the history of politics, and we have a great voice, and we’re not going to let them get away with it," he fumed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump then made it clear he's trying to be optimistic about everything he's going through.
"Every time I’m indicted, I consider it a great badge of honor because I’m being indicted for you. Thanks a lot, everybody. I appreciate it. I’m being indicted for you, and never forget our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never, ever, ever let them take away your freedom. I won’t let it happen. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. I will never let them do it, and in the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I just happen to be standing in their way, and that’s true. That’s true," he stated.