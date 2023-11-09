Donald Trump Taken Aback by Boos During Florida Rally: 'What's Going On'?

Trump then made it clear he's trying to be optimistic about everything he's going through.

"Every time I’m indicted, I consider it a great badge of honor because I’m being indicted for you. Thanks a lot, everybody. I appreciate it. I’m being indicted for you, and never forget our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never, ever, ever let them take away your freedom. I won’t let it happen. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. I will never let them do it, and in the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I just happen to be standing in their way, and that’s true. That’s true," he stated.