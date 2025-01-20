Donald Trump Reveals 'Angry' Melania Begged Him to Leave 'J6 Hostages' Out of Inauguration Speech as He Rambles at the Capitol
President Donald Trump revealed his wife, Melania Trump, begged him to leave the “J6 hostages” out of his inauguration speech.
“Between J.D. [Vance] and Melania they said, ‘Please, sir, it’s such a beautiful unifying speech please don’t say these things.’”
The former Apprentice star insisted he told them the sound bites would “play great” in the speech, but Melania and J.D. felt it would only work for a certain “group of people.”
“We had some beauties, didn’t we, Melania?” Trump said of his planned excerpts she insisted they remove.
Rambling on, Donald claimed Melania calls him sir, a moniker she only uses “when she’s angry.” He quickly backpedaled, saying he better say he’s “kidding’ or “the press will pick that up.”
“She said it’s such a beautiful speech you can’t put things in there that you were going to put in,” he reiterated. As for what he planned on including in the speech, the newest president explained he was going to talk about “J6 hostages,” a.k.a. the people currently incarcerated for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Donald lost the last election. “It’s action, not words that count,” Donald continued. “And you’re gonna see a lot of action on the J6 hostages.”
Donald then addressed what many considered the elephant in the room — Joe Biden pardoning his entire family mere moments before departing the Oval Office for the final time.
“I was gonna talk about the things Joe did today with the pardons of people that were very very guilty of bad crimes… like the… committee of political thugs,” Donald shared. He then criticized Nancy Pelosi, talked about the wall he built and chastised Joe for pardoning “the worst murderers.”
In true Donald fashion, he claimed they were getting “great reviews” of the speech he was giving.
During the diatribe, critics took to social media platform X to bash Donald. “It’s not good enough for our government to bury tier heads in the sand and pretend Donald Trump’s administration is anything less than racist, far-wight, oppressive & fascistic,” one user wrote. “No ‘special relationship’ is worth allying ourselves with that.”
Another X member called our country the “laughing stock” to the entire world aside from “Trump cult members.”
“Keep drinking the kool aid and a dem will fix all this nonsense in 4 years,” they added.
Still, another X user called the speech a “rally.” “Trump lives for his rallies,” they noted. “Rambling, nonsensical rallies.”