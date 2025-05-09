Donald Trump Picks Up Several 'First Lady Duties' While Wife Melania Remains MIA

According to journalist Shawn McCreesh, Melania's rare appearances have resulted in the commander-in-chief picking up the slack.

McCreesh, citing sources familiar with the situation, indicates that even the total of 14 days is a "generous estimate." Melania hinted at her intention to maintain a "divided lifestyle," stating prior to the inauguration, “I will be in the White House. And you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York; when I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Her comments laid the groundwork for her unique approach to the role, and has led some to wonder about the implications of her significantly reduced presence in Washington, D.C.