Donald Trump Picks Up Several 'First Lady Duties' While Wife Melania Remains MIA

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has picked up several of Melania's duties at the White House.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has made glaring changes to the decor of the White House, including several modifications to show off his long-standing love for gold.

Melania Trump has become an elusive figure within the walls of the White House, with reports suggesting she has spent a mere 14 days in residence during Donald's initial months back in office, leaving the president to pick up traditional "first lady duties."

donald trump first lady duties wife melania mia
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has been mostly missing from the White House.

According to journalist Shawn McCreesh, Melania's rare appearances have resulted in the commander-in-chief picking up the slack.

McCreesh, citing sources familiar with the situation, indicates that even the total of 14 days is a "generous estimate." Melania hinted at her intention to maintain a "divided lifestyle," stating prior to the inauguration, “I will be in the White House. And you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York; when I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Her comments laid the groundwork for her unique approach to the role, and has led some to wonder about the implications of her significantly reduced presence in Washington, D.C.

donald trump first lady duties wife melania mia
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is personally invested in the White House rose garden.

According to the report, Donald has engaged in activities such as selecting light fixtures, redesigning the Rose Garden, and hosting receptions — roles usually reserved for Melania.

“At the White House this time around, Mr. Trump has taken to performing some duties that typically would fall to a first lady. She’s not the one carefully selecting light fixtures for the White House residence… He is,” McCreesh reported. Sources also mention that Melania has clashed with her husband over changes to the Rose Garden, which she had painstakingly restored during their first term.

The first lady objected to the president’s plan to pave over a portion of the restored garden. Despite these differences, she reportedly received assurances that the rose bushes themselves would remain unscathed.

donald trump first lady duties wife melania mia
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump spends most her time in New York or Florida.

As OK! previously reported, the model, 54, was nowhere to be found while her husband was on the campaign trail.

However, the president, 78, defended his wife's decision to not want to be in front of the camera.

"She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much. She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there," he previously told Meet the Press.

According to a source, Melania is "very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself."

