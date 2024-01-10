Emily Blunt Attends Governors Awards Alone as Fans Debate If Husband John Krasinski Mentioned 'Divorce' on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the latest celebrities to find themselves in the midst of a TikTok lip-reading guessing game — and the actress' latest solo outing only added fuel to the fire.
On Tuesday night, January 9, the Oppenheimer star attended the Governors Awards alone, just two days after fans debated whether her husband mentioned divorce or the weather while posing for photos on the Golden Globes' red carpet.
For the occasion, the 40-year-old looked stunning in a plunging black gown, which featured a bejeweled silver detail across her chest and into her neckline, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The dress was noticeably similar to Margot Robbie’s, as both stars donned black ensembles complete with silver enhancements.
Blunt was accompanied by costars Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., though the absence of Krasinski only caused more worry there could be trouble in paradise.
Speculation started after a video went viral of The Office actor whispering something to his wife on the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.
While it’s unclear what Krasinski said to Blunt, many social media users were convinced he mentioned something using the word "divorce."
"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," one user admitted, while another theorized: "Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying 'get through this,'" a third concerned fan penned.
Other viewers of the viral video were certain the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2010 — were speaking about the frigid temperature outside.
"You can hear her say 'It’s actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can’t wait to get indoors,'" one supporter of the dynamic duo insisted, as another exclaimed, "duh!! He says, it’s chilly out, CANT WAIT UNTIL WE ARE INDOORS!"
A third guessed Krasinski had said: "I can’t wait for the hors d'oeuvres! I’m starving right now!🤣."
Aside from assumptions made by social media sleuths, Blunt and Krasinski — who share two daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — have made no hints their marriage could be in trouble.
The spouses met for the very first time in November 2008, while they had separately been dining with friends at the same restaurant.
"It's kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend," Blunt recalled during a 2018 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And my friend Gray goes 'Oh my god, that's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."
Page Six obtained photos of Blunt at the Governors Awards.