Emily Blunt Attends Governors Awards Alone as Fans Debate If Husband John Krasinski Mentioned 'Divorce' on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the latest celebrities to find themselves in the midst of a TikTok lip-reading guessing game — and the actress' latest solo outing only added fuel to the fire.

On Tuesday night, January 9, the Oppenheimer star attended the Governors Awards alone, just two days after fans debated whether her husband mentioned divorce or the weather while posing for photos on the Golden Globes' red carpet.