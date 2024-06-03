Andy Cohen Says He 'Likes Being Provocative' as It Makes Him 'Feel Alive in a Weird Way': 'It's Dangerous'
If there is one person that is going to ask Shaquille O’Neal "how big he is," it's Andy Cohen.
The raunchy question perfectly sums up the Bravo head honcho's not-so shy personality and confidence that continues to fuel his successful career to this day.
Cohen's funny banter with the 7'1" basketball legend — which took place on an episode of his famed talk show roughly eight years ago — recently resurfaced during an interview with a news publication, as Cohen discussed the newly concerning idea of cancel culture and the thinning line of what is deemed appropriate within the media today.
"You have to be smart about what you say because there’s no nuance anymore," The Real Housewives executive producer explained regarding the heightened attention toward societal issues in recent years. "People are just waiting to be outraged by every little thing."
"I like being provocative," the 56-year-old admitted. "It makes me feel alive in a weird way. It’s dangerous. It’s spontaneous."
Cohen continued: "I think it sometimes gets to the heart of who a person is. If you navigate it well, it can become something incredible and intoxicating. It’s like dancing on the water: Are you going to go over or not?"
While some might say Cohen's bold behavior helped him become the star he is today, others may mention how his same actions are what threatened the fate of his future at Bravo after he was slammed with a lawsuit by former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney back in February.
At the time, the RHONY alum accused Cohen of creating a "rotted" workplace and pressuring employees to consume alcohol, as well as do drugs, in order to receive better edits and screen time on their respective reality shows, however, Bravo and NBCU later cleared the Watch What Happens Live host in their outside investigation.
As he moves on from the cocaine-related scandal, Cohen confirmed he has no plans to leave his role at the media company, where he's been since 2000 and labeled his "happy place in this universe."
"It’s a glorious world. It’s fun. I love Bravoland. If you want to go to a different world, great. Go to a different carnival, but we’re having a lot of fun in here," he gushed, insisting: "I'll keep doing the Bravo stuff for as long as Bravo will have me. Listen, age is just a number, man."
Vulture interviewed Cohen.