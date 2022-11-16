Ivanka Trump Removes Herself From Politics After Her Father Donald Trup Announces 2024 Run For Presidency: 'I Do Not Plan To Be Involved'
Ivanka Trump declared she would be stepping away from politics after her father, Donald Trump, declared his third run for presidency.
“I love my father very much," the 41-year-old began before revealing her unexpected stance. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," Ivanka continued.
The former White House Senior Advisor concluded, "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."
The shocking statement came moments after the former POTUS officially announced his much-predicted 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night, November 13.
“America's comeback starts right now,” the 76-year-old revealed to a crowd of people at his Mar-a-Lago lavish Florida estate, which was recently raided by the FBI.
"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," the controversial politician concluded shortly after filing campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” The Apprentice alum previously explained to New York magazine in July.
While the former president has made his potential 2024 campaign very clear for months on end, Ivanka had simultaneously been hinting at her lack of support toward her father's election plans.
“Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” a source exclusively revealed to OK! back in August.
“She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it.’ Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather," the insider continued to explain of the former president's widely disgraced viewpoints and political agenda. "Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad."