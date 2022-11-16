Two Of Donald Trump's Kids Didn't Attend Rally, Despite Him Trying To Convince Ivanka To 'Come Back & Campaign For Him'
Donald Trump announced he will be running for president again in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, but there were two people noticeably absent from the crowd: Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
ABC News star John Santucci later shared why Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. missed out on the event.
“Two Trump children did NOT attend tonight. Ivanka Trump in a statement says she does ‘not plan to be involved in politics.’ Don Jr was hunting out west and unable to catch a flight due to weather per a source. Both say they support their father’s third bid,” Santucci tweeted that same night.
During the news conference, the reality star said, “America's comeback starts right now. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."
Following the remarks, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to get excited about his dad's latest venture.
He shared a photo of his father with the caption: "President Trump: 'In order to make America great again and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."
"LFG BABY!!!" he added.
Meanwhile, Ivanka made it clear she doesn't want anything to do with the campaign.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
However, “Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around … but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” one insider said. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”
The insider spoke with the New York Post.