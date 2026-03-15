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'Creep' Donald Trump Called Out for His 2007 Comments About Hiring a Woman Solely on Her Appearance

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A resurfaced 2007 video of Donald Trump making remarks about women sparked backlash online.

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March 15 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump’s controversial comments from 2007 have resurfaced, igniting a wave of criticism across social media.

The video, which gained traction on X, features Trump boasting about hiring a woman based solely on her appearance, a remark many deem inappropriate.

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image of A video of Donald Trump from 2007 resurfaced online.
Source: MEGA

A video of Donald Trump from 2007 resurfaced online.

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The clip shows an audience member asking Trump, “How many jets do you have – and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?”

Trump quickly responds, “I think she’s hired.”

He continues to share a story about hiring a “beautiful girl” aged 17 or 18 for a waitress position, despite her lack of experience.

“She’s like a world-class beauty,” he says, recounting how he asked her, “When can you start?”

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image of The clip showed the president making remarks about hiring women based on looks.
Source: MEGA

The clip showed the president making remarks about hiring women based on looks.

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In response to the video, many Internet users criticized Trump’s remarks as “disgusting” and “creepy.”

Comments flooded in, with one user stating, “He didn’t change one bit,” and another branding him a “creep.”

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image of Many social media users criticized the comments as inappropriate.
Source: The White House

Many social media users criticized the comments as inappropriate.

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While this video is from 2007, critics argue that Trump’s behavior remains unchanged. In a recent Iowa event, he called two women to the stage and remarked, “They are totally unprepared for this, but what the h---. Say a few words, thank you.”

He also stated, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! I refuse… But they’re beautiful.”

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Source: Clash Report
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Trump has faced scrutiny for his past comments about women. In January, he made a crude joke about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a flight on Air Force One, saying, “I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough.” This comment drew significant criticism from various circles.

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image of The resurfaced clip has fueled renewed debate online.
Source: MEGA

The resurfaced clip has fueled renewed debate online.

As the online backlash continues to grow, many are left wondering about the implications of Trump’s comments.

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