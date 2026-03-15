Politics 'Creep' Donald Trump Called Out for His 2007 Comments About Hiring a Woman Solely on Her Appearance Source: MEGA
A resurfaced 2007 video of Donald Trump making remarks about women sparked backlash online.
March 15 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
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Donald Trump’s controversial comments from 2007 have resurfaced, igniting a wave of criticism across social media.
The video, which gained traction on X, features Trump boasting about hiring a woman based solely on her appearance, a remark many deem
inappropriate.
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Source: MEGA
A video of Donald Trump from 2007 resurfaced online.
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Unearthed footage shows Trump bragging about hiring a teenage girl because she was “so pretty.” When a woman asks how to become a flight attendant on his jet, he tells her, “You can work on my plane anytime,” then says having her onboard would be a “death wish” for him—comparing his lack of self-control to an alcoholic around Scotch. Audience member: How many jets do you have and how would I apply to be a flight attendant? Trump: I think she's hired. You're hired. Now, I had a case, it was very interesting. A beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She's like a world-class beauty...my people came said, “But Mr. Trump, she has no experience.” So I interviewed her anyway. Because she was so pretty. And I said, “Let me ask you, do you have any experience?” She goes, “No, sir.” I said, “When can you start?" You know, you can work on my plane any time. See, now if she worked on my plane, that's like a death wish for me, right? That's like an alcoholic. I have many friends. They're wonderful people. They're alcoholics. You put Scotch in front of them. It's like this would be my form of alcoholism.
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The clip shows an audience member asking Trump, “How many jets do you have – and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?”
Trump quickly responds, “I think she’s hired.”
He continues to share a story about hiring a “
beautiful girl” aged 17 or 18 for a waitress position, despite her lack of experience.
“She’s like a world-class beauty,” he says, recounting how he asked her, “When can you start?”
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Source: MEGA
The clip showed the president making remarks about hiring women based on looks.
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In response to the video, many Internet users criticized Trump’s remarks as “disgusting” and “
creepy.”
Comments flooded in, with one user stating, “He didn’t change one bit,” and another branding him a “
creep.”
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Source: The White House
Many social media users criticized the comments as inappropriate.
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While this video is from 2007, critics argue that Trump’s behavior remains unchanged. In a recent Iowa event, he called two women to the stage and remarked, “They are totally unprepared for this, but what the h---. Say a few words, thank you.”
He also stated, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! I refuse… But they’re beautiful.”
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Trump has faced scrutiny for his past comments about women. In January, he made a crude joke about White House Press Secretary
Karoline Leavitt during a flight on Air Force One, saying, “I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough.” This comment drew significant criticism from various circles.
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Source: MEGA
The resurfaced clip has fueled renewed debate online.
As the online
backlash continues to grow, many are left wondering about the implications of Trump’s comments.