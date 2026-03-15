'Creep' Donald Trump Called Out for His 2007 Comments About Hiring a Woman Solely on Her Appearance

Unearthed footage shows Trump bragging about hiring a teenage girl because she was “so pretty.” When a woman asks how to become a flight attendant on his jet, he tells her, “You can work on my plane anytime,” then says having her onboard would be a “death wish” for him—comparing his lack of self-control to an alcoholic around Scotch. Audience member: How many jets do you have and how would I apply to be a flight attendant? Trump: I think she's hired. You're hired. Now, I had a case, it was very interesting. A beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She's like a world-class beauty...my people came said, “But Mr. Trump, she has no experience.” So I interviewed her anyway. Because she was so pretty. And I said, “Let me ask you, do you have any experience?” She goes, “No, sir.” I said, “When can you start?" You know, you can work on my plane any time. See, now if she worked on my plane, that's like a death wish for me, right? That's like an alcoholic. I have many friends. They're wonderful people. They're alcoholics. You put Scotch in front of them. It's like this would be my form of alcoholism.