'What a Creep!': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Saying He Could Have Done 'Terrible Things' to Hillary Clinton When He Was President
Former President Donald Trump was mocked for going on a disturbing rant about Hillary Clinton and the "terrible things" he could have done to her while he was still in the White House.
Several of the loudest critics against the former president flooded social media to point out the creepy wording of Trump's comments about Clinton while also bringing up his previous sexual abuse trial involving E. Jean Carroll.
One user wrote, "Let's not forget, Trump was found liable for r------ a woman in New York City."
Another person commented, "Always the victim. Perpetual cry baby. It's pathetic and unbelievable that this absolute creep once was #POTUS. And to think some people see him as a beacon of masculinity, makes you chuckle."
A third person asked, "Are you allowed to have a restraining order against a former president? Or will the Supreme Court f--- that up too?"
During Trump's impromptu press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, August 8, he went on a long-winded and aimless rant claiming how he was "protective" over Clinton, while also using really threatening language to describe what he could've done.
The New York billionaire told the press, "I could have done things to her that would've made your head spin. I thought it was a really bad thing to take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail. And then I see the way they treat me — that's the way it goes."
He added, "But I was very protective of her. Nobody would understand that but I was. I think my people understand it. They used to say 'lock her up, lock her up,' and I'd say just relax please."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been trying to distance himself from his previous "lock her up" comments during his rallies, especially now that he faces sentencing for the 34 crimes revolving around hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.
"The country doesn’t want that. And you know what? They didn’t want it with Hillary Clinton either," he said. "I thought it was terrible. I’d make a speech, everyone would say, 'Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'”
Throughout the interview, Trump reiterated his desire to unite the country, emphasizing the importance of moving forward positively.
In a recent interview with Fox & Friends Weekend, Trump falsely claimed, “Hillary Clinton — I didn’t say lock her up, but the people said lock her up, lock her up.”
Videos flooded social media of the former president and his supporters repeating the chant over the years, along with clips from a 2016 debate where Trump suggested Clinton be locked up to her face on live TV.