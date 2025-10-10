Donald Trump's Second Annual Check-Up Sparks Concern as Health Questions Linger: 'Why Is the White House Lying?'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s health is back under a microscope as the 79-year-old president heads in for his second “routine” annual physical on October 10. “On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

Source: @adamscochran/X Critics think the White House isn’t being 'honest' about Donald Trump's health.

But not everyone’s buying it, as the announcement quickly stirred up doubts online. “Why is the White House lying and when will the press push on it?” critic Adam Cochran questioned on X. “They claim Trump is having his ‘annual checkup’ at Walter Reed Friday. The problem is that he already had that back in April which they released results for.” “The annual checkup is a long set of tests and so takes significant time — what will Trump actually be doing at that time at Walter Reed?” he asked, before listing concerning changes he’s noticed in the president lately, including “increasing droop face, increasing memory problems and randomly missing from camera for up to a week at a time.”

“How the H--- isn’t the press pool pushing on these obvious lies?!” he ranted.

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump’s health continues to raise public concern.

The criticism comes just days after footage went viral showing Trump appearing drowsy during a White House roundtable with conservative influencers on October 8. As they discussed Antifa, Trump’s eyes drooped and fluttered, and he looked like he was struggling to stay awake mid-conversation. California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time throwing shade at his political rival. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH ‘TYLENOL??’”

Source: MEGA Viral clips show the president appearing drowsy at events.

Two clinical psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, have even suggested that the president’s fatigue and slurred speech could signal early dementia. “You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” said Gartner, who taught at Johns Hopkins University Medical School for nearly three decades. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

Adding to the buzz, Trump was recently photographed with noticeably swollen ankles while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Oval Office. His cankles visibly bulged over his polished black shoes — a stark contrast to Carney’s leaner frame. Interestingly, live coverage of the event seemed to avoid showing Trump’s lower legs entirely.

Source: MEGA Psychologists suggested the symptoms could be early dementia.

When asked about the photos, White House spokesman Kush Desai brushed off any worries. “President Trump has tremendous health,” he said. “He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having.”

Still, questions linger. In August, CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked Press Secretary Leavitt whether the president’s physician — who had previously declared him “in great health” — could address the latest round of concerning photos showing Trump’s swollen ankles and bruised hands. “I don’t want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician,” Leavitt replied. “It’s something we can look into out of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”