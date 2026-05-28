Politics Donald Trump Accused of Wearing a 'Double Diaper' as Massive Backside Bulge Fuels Health Fears Source: MEGA Donald Trump was hit with widespread social media speculation after something appeared to bulge out of his suit. Lesley Abravanel May 28 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Unflattering video footage and photos of President Donald Trump during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery sparked suspicion among social media sleuths, who said the almost 80-year-old was wearing not one but two adult diapers. Observers targeted the fit of his suit, his posture, and a perceived bulge in his clothing, leading to widespread speculation and mockery. “What exactly is Trump carrying on his a-s? It looks like he has a double diaper, [am I] right??" asked a popular anti-MAGA photographer on X.

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Source: MEGA 'It looks like he has a double diaper,' one troll claimed.

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What exactly is Trump carrying on his ass? It looks like he has a double diaper, I am right?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mNNMPi9lvQ — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) May 28, 2026 Source: @LePapillonBlu2/X

Scientist Edward Maduh replied, “For super-soaking action meant to hold leaks.” “He wears industrial-strength diapers so he can go all day without changing them,” quipped another commenter. “Holy c---! (literally) Octogenarians should be retired from the presidency,” suggested another.

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Source: MEGA 'He wears industrial-strength diapers so he can go all day without changing them,' one critic teased.

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Others debated whether the wrinkling of the fabric and the shape under his pants indicated a health issue or simply an ill-fitting suit. Fashion and posture experts note that thick suit tailoring, heavy fabrics and body weight distribution often cause unusual bunching when a person stands or sits awkwardly. Some commentators have suggested the outlines could also be attributed to standard safety gear or stabilization wear. This incident is part of a recurring internet trope. A similar wave of unverified "diaper" rumors occurred just weeks prior, following a 60 Minutes television interview where a crease on the back of his chair caused a visible bulge in his suit.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has frequently been accused of wearing a diaper by social media trolls.

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The White House has consistently dismissed these rumors as false, maintaining that the POTUS is in excellent health. While he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a common age-related condition that causes temporary bruising on the hands — medical reports indicate no abnormal decline in his physical fitness. The rumor of Trump’s alleged incontinence and sporting of diapers primarily stems from claims made by Noel Casler, a comedian and former staffer on The Apprentice. He asserted in video posts that Trump experienced incontinence during the filming of the reality show. However, these claims remain entirely anecdotal and unverified by any secondary or official sources.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's age and health are commonly used to mock his presidency.