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Donald Trump Health Fears Erupt as 'Bulge' Spotted in President's '60 Minutes' Interview: 'That's a Giant Diaper'

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: @maddenifico/X; MEGA

Donald Trump fueled health fears during an interview after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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April 27 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

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Concerns surrounding Donald Trump's health erupted following the president's appearance on 60 Minutes.

Trump fueled fears about his well-being after a strange "bulge" was spotted seemingly emerging from the inside of his suit during an impromptu conversation with Norah O'Donnell on Sunday, April 26, to discuss shots being fired during a security scare at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner one night prior.

While Trump had joined the CBS broadcast to answer questions about the chaotic event, critics were more focused on the 79-year-old's appearance during the interview and questioned the POTUS' physical state.

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Critics Notice 'Unusual Protrusion Beneath Donald Trump's Suit'

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Image of Social media users noticed a 'bulge' protruding from his suit.
Source: @maddenifico/X

Social media users noticed a 'bulge' protruding from his suit.

One viral photo shared by singer-songwriter and activist Bill Madden featured Trump leaning forward while seated in his chair and dressed in a blue suit.

"Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper," Madden claimed, as social media users quickly reacted with similar speculation about the U.S. commander-in-chief's health and the "unusual protrusion beneath his suit."

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Source: @maddenifico/X

Donald Trump sparked health fears online.

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'That's a Giant Diaper He's Got On'

Image of Donald Trump was accused of wearing a 'giant diaper' during his '60 Minutes' interview.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of wearing a 'giant diaper' during his '60 Minutes' interview.

"That's a giant diaper he's got on," an individual guessed, while another asked, "What is going on with his Trump?"

"Colostomy bag? Full Depends? God only knows," someone else suggested, while a hater mocked, "That's what happens when you're on a McDonald's diet and have incontinence."

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Image of Donald Trump made history as the eldest U.S. president to be sworn into office.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made history as the eldest U.S. president to be sworn into office.

Health fears had already skyrocketed following Saturday's security scare, with a video going viral of Trump appearing to fall down as security evacuated him from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots were heard coming from the lobby of the Washington Hilton.

Despite being caught on video seemingly stumbling while attempting to get up from his chair and be escorted off stage, Trump insisted during his 60 Minutes interview that he was instructed to get down on the ground by Secret Service agents.

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'We Were Asked to Go Down by Agents'

Image of Doanld Trump appeared to fall while being evacuated out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Source: MEGA

Doanld Trump appeared to fall while being evacuated out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"I started walking, and they said, ‘Please go down, please go down on the floor,'" Trump recalled. "So I went down, and the first lady went down also. But we were asked to go down by the agents as I was walking."

The Republican leader reiterated how he and wife Melania Trump were ordered to "crawl" out of the crowded room to avoid being hit by any potential further gunfire.

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Further detailing the minutes after shots were fired, President Trump said he was initially "a little bent over" and trying to figure out what was going on, though officers urged, "Please go down to the floor, please go down to the floor."

He repeated, "So I dropped to the floor, so did the first lady."

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