Barack Obama Jokes With Heckler After Asking Crowd If They Think Donald Trump 'Ever Changed a Diaper': 'His Own!'
Barack Obama will always accept jokes about Donald Trump while he's speaking.
On Thursday, October 10, the former Democratic leader campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he took a jab at the fellow former president while speaking about Harris' proposal that would give parents of newborns a $6,000 child tax credit.
"So, if you’re a new parent, you could qualify for a $6,000 tax credit during the first year of your child’s life," Obama informed the crowd. (Currently, families receive a $3,600 per-child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan.)
"Because, I don’t have to tell a lot of you, raising kids is hard. And she wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib, or a car seat, or diapers," Obama continued.
"I remember buying diapers. I remember the first time I went into the store right after Malia was born. I was like, 'What? That’s how much diapers cost?'" he noted, referencing his 26-year-old daughter.
Obama then recalled "changing diapers" and asked the sea of supporters at the Pittsburgh rally: "Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?"
"No! No chance," a heckler responded, joking: "His own!"
In response, Obama admitted: "I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it."
On Friday, October 11, the morning after Obama spoke at the rally in Pennsylvania — a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election — Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to belittle the 44th President of the United States.
"Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black Men. I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn’t like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!" Trump claimed.
Trump and Obama have been going head to head throughout the most recent race to the White House.
Back in August, Obama mocked Trump's obsession with "sizes."
"As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question," Obama asked a crowd in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. "Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together?"
"One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question," he criticized of the GOP nominee. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago."
Obama noted: "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
As he brought up crowd sizes, Obama held up his hands and moved them closer to together, seemingly suggesting Trump's fixation on "size" is not limited to just crowds, prompting the audience to burst into laughter.