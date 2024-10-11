Barack Obama Jokes With Heckler After Asking Crowd If They Think Donald Trump 'Ever Changed a Diaper': 'His Own!'

Barack Obama jokingly asked the crowd at a recent rally if they 'think Donald Trump ever changed diapers.'

On Thursday, October 10, the former Democratic leader campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he took a jab at the fellow former president while speaking about Harris' proposal that would give parents of newborns a $6,000 child tax credit.

"So, if you’re a new parent, you could qualify for a $6,000 tax credit during the first year of your child’s life," Obama informed the crowd. (Currently, families receive a $3,600 per-child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan.)

"Because, I don’t have to tell a lot of you, raising kids is hard. And she wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib, or a car seat, or diapers," Obama continued.