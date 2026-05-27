Politics MS NOW Hosts Roast Donald Trump With Unflattering Photos of His Body After President’s ‘Perfect’ Physical Source: @msnow/Youtube; MEGA Health concerns surrounding Donald Trump’s health only surged after the ‘perfect’ results of his physical exam. Lesley Abravanel May 27 2026, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

MS NOW host and former RNC Chair Michael Steele openly mocked President Donald Trump’s claimed height and weight on The Weeknight, using side-by-side photos to challenge the official narrative. The segment followed Trump’s announcement that "everything checked out PERFECTLY" during a routine annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Steele directly challenged Trump's reported metrics, stating, "Last April, the White House physician claimed that Donald Trump was 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. I'm 6-foot-4, Donald Trump is a lot shorter than me." “There’s a great picture of Trump side-by-side with athletes who supposedly carry the same dimensions as the president, let’s just put it that way . . . so let’s take a look,” Steele said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA MS NOW host and former RNC Chair Michael Steele openly mocked President Donald Trump’s claimed height and weight.

To emphasize the discrepancy, Steele pulled up images comparing Trump to 6-foot-4 NFL players Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. “Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is 6’4, 229 pounds. He has 4 percent body fat. Donald Trump claims the doctor said he has 5 percent body fat. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is 6 foot 3, 225 pounds. Now you tell me, America, and Cornell [Belcher], you can speak for them right now, as to whether those numbers look like they fit the physical imagery of the president,” he noted. Co-host Symone Sanders joked, “Can I just say in defense of the president, I used to lie on my driver’s license all the time. It said that I was 150 for the last five years.” The discrepancy in height was most recently seen during the POTUS’ visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese president is 5’11” tall. U.S. Trump has historically claimed a height of 6’3”, making him theoretically around 4 to 6 inches taller than Xi. However, visual comparisons and photos of the two standing together have sparked debates about their true height differences.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he’s only one inch shorter than 6-foot-4 NFL players Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called China’s 5-foot-11 president ‘very tall.’

Following a bilateral summit, Trump described Xi as being "very tall", especially for China, and noted that he was "straight out of central casting" for a world leader. Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher noted on the panel that Trump wraps his image in "hypermasculinity" and portrays himself as the "strongest guy in the room." Steele added that this involves online messaging, "putting his head on the body of a Greek Adonis." The panel argued that this "strong man" image crumbles in light of public physical vulnerabilities as Trump approaches his 80th birthday.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

‘Part of His Brand Is the Idea That He’s a Strong Man’

Source: MEGA Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher said Donald Trump tries to present himself as ‘the strongest guy in the room.’

“And it’s all part of the brand. And this is where it gets really problematic because it begins to crumble when he’s falling asleep, when he can’t string together a sentence, when he clearly has visible signs of being…80 years old. There’s nothing wrong being 80 years old, I hope that I will make it to 80, I doubt it with my drinking,” Belcher joked. “However, I think it does really — and this why they have to keep building at it because part of his brand is this idea that he’s a strong man. He is a tough guy. He’s the biggest, strongest, toughest guy in the room, and he can get things done, and that begins to fall apart if you take that away from him,” he concluded.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump faces growing health concerns despite insisting his semi-annual physical went ‘perfectly.’