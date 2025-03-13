or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'So Bizarre': Donald Trump's Actual Laugh Leaves People Stunned After Old 'Apprentice' Clip Resurfaces

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A clip resurfaced of Donald Trump genuinely laughing.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's laugh from an old Celebrity Apprentice clip has shocked fans and critics alike.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump actual laugh stunned apprentice clip resurfaces
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's 'Apprentice' series was added to Amazon Prime.

Article continues below advertisement

Just as Amazon began streaming Trump's various Apprentice series on their platform, The Important Cinema Club host Will Sloan shared how he found a Season 5 clip from the reality game show on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "Good news, I've found a Celebrity Apprentice clip that has haunted me for 13 years."

In the segment, a contrived scenario unfolds as the then-TV host urgently needs to get across town and enlists former Formula One driver Mario Andretti as his chauffeur.

Later in the clip, the now-GOP leader is caught on camera genuinely smiling and chuckling after getting out of a race car.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @WillSloanEsq/X
Article continues below advertisement

The clip evoked a range of reactions from viewers, with some expressing nostalgia for Trump's pre-political days and comedic timing, while others shared how surreal it is to see the commander-in-chief express legitimate joy and happiness without needing to put on a show.

One user on X commented: "God he should've stayed here. Just stayed a corny a-- host."

Another person wrote: "He actually chuckled and gave a genuine smile. I’ve never seen that from him. It's weirdly so bizarre."

A third person joked: "I’m actually in tears i can’t believe this guy is the president of the United States."

Another shared: "Never seen him laugh like that. The acting was bad but the laugh at the end was real."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump actual laugh stunned apprentice clip resurfaces
Source: NBC

Donald Trump laughed after riding in a F1 race car.

Article continues below advertisement

In the viral clip, Trump is running late for the Season 5 live finale of his show and asks for "the fastest driver anywhere in the world" to help him out.

Leaving the infamous Trump Tower in New York City, the president spotted Andretti outside in an F1 race car ready to pick him up.

"I'm really glad it's you," Trump said to Andretti. "Let's go."

"Hop in Mr. Trump. Don't worry, I won't mess up your hair," Andretti replied. As the engine revs, viewers see Trump buckled up in his suit and tie and ready to ride.

"Step on it! We're late!" Trump said before the two blasted down the streets of Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump actual laugh stunned apprentice clip resurfaces
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went from a TV host to president of the United States.

The last time Trump went viral over his laugh was when the "Flagrent" podcast hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh mocked him to his face.

Schulz broke into an intense fit of giggles after the New York businessman referred to himself as "basically a truthful person." This led to the president laughing alongside the host until the two could collect themselves and continue the show.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.