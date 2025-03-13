'So Bizarre': Donald Trump's Actual Laugh Leaves People Stunned After Old 'Apprentice' Clip Resurfaces

Just as Amazon began streaming Trump's various Apprentice series on their platform, The Important Cinema Club host Will Sloan shared how he found a Season 5 clip from the reality game show on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "Good news, I've found a Celebrity Apprentice clip that has haunted me for 13 years."

In the segment, a contrived scenario unfolds as the then-TV host urgently needs to get across town and enlists former Formula One driver Mario Andretti as his chauffeur.

Later in the clip, the now-GOP leader is caught on camera genuinely smiling and chuckling after getting out of a race car.