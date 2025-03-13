'So Bizarre': Donald Trump's Actual Laugh Leaves People Stunned After Old 'Apprentice' Clip Resurfaces
Donald Trump's laugh from an old Celebrity Apprentice clip has shocked fans and critics alike.
Just as Amazon began streaming Trump's various Apprentice series on their platform, The Important Cinema Club host Will Sloan shared how he found a Season 5 clip from the reality game show on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "Good news, I've found a Celebrity Apprentice clip that has haunted me for 13 years."
In the segment, a contrived scenario unfolds as the then-TV host urgently needs to get across town and enlists former Formula One driver Mario Andretti as his chauffeur.
Later in the clip, the now-GOP leader is caught on camera genuinely smiling and chuckling after getting out of a race car.
The clip evoked a range of reactions from viewers, with some expressing nostalgia for Trump's pre-political days and comedic timing, while others shared how surreal it is to see the commander-in-chief express legitimate joy and happiness without needing to put on a show.
One user on X commented: "God he should've stayed here. Just stayed a corny a-- host."
Another person wrote: "He actually chuckled and gave a genuine smile. I’ve never seen that from him. It's weirdly so bizarre."
A third person joked: "I’m actually in tears i can’t believe this guy is the president of the United States."
Another shared: "Never seen him laugh like that. The acting was bad but the laugh at the end was real."
- Donald Trump to Stop Telling Jokes on the Campaign Trail: 'I Don’t Think I Want to Be a Comedian'
- 'Talentless Creeps': Donald Trump Dubs Late Night TV Hosts 'True Losers' as Shows Return After Writers Strike
- 'Unhinged' Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Almost Falling and Missing Door Handle While Getting Into Garbage Truck: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the viral clip, Trump is running late for the Season 5 live finale of his show and asks for "the fastest driver anywhere in the world" to help him out.
Leaving the infamous Trump Tower in New York City, the president spotted Andretti outside in an F1 race car ready to pick him up.
"I'm really glad it's you," Trump said to Andretti. "Let's go."
"Hop in Mr. Trump. Don't worry, I won't mess up your hair," Andretti replied. As the engine revs, viewers see Trump buckled up in his suit and tie and ready to ride.
"Step on it! We're late!" Trump said before the two blasted down the streets of Manhattan.
The last time Trump went viral over his laugh was when the "Flagrent" podcast hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh mocked him to his face.
Schulz broke into an intense fit of giggles after the New York businessman referred to himself as "basically a truthful person." This led to the president laughing alongside the host until the two could collect themselves and continue the show.