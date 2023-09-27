Donald Trump Would Be More Emotional 'Seeing Trump Tower Taken Off Fifth Avenue Than Sitting in Prison,' Alyssa Farah Griffin Believes
The View co-hosts couldn't help but roast Donald Trump over the ruling he committed fraud and could be banned from doing business in New York.
On Tuesday, September 26, Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ruled that the former president, 77, and his company committed fraud as he built his real estate empire. (The civil case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.)
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for the businessman, then weighed in on what she thinks her former boss is thinking. "This is how crazy it is. He inflated the value of Mar-A-Lago, his club down in Florida by 2,300 percent. That would be like me saying that my two bedroom apartment is like a multi for penthouse and then trying to get a line of credit off of it. It’s insanity! An average person would be in jail for doing it," she said.
"Here’s the thing, like because I do know the man decently well, he thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things. He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn’t everything," she continued. "I honestly think seeing the same Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally he is a loser in the place he always wanted to be."
"He’s a loser!" Behar exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, Donald fumed at the news that the case could threaten his business.
"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," he wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post.
"He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence," he added.