What to Know About the New Donald Trump Movie 'The Apprentice' in 9 Clicks: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

The Apprentice, first announced in 2018, explores Donald Trump's early career in the real estate business decades before becoming the president of the United States. Although the film has yet to release the official synopsis, The Hollywood Reporter describes it as a "mentor-protégé narrative that documents the start of an American dynasty and tackles themes including power, corruption and deception."

According to the logline, The Apprentice also tells the "origins of a system…featuring larger-than-life characters and set in a world of power and ambition."

Reviews from the attendees of the Cannes Film Festival say the film covers the events from 1973 to 1986 — the year Trump's key mentor Roy Cohn died.