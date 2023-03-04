Seth Meyers Exposes 'Accomplished Liar' Kellyanne Conway For Knowingly Defending Donald Trump During His Presidency

The Saturday Night Live alum couldn't help but point out one of the times Conway, 56, made a fool of herself during the height of the pandemic.

"In addition to being an accomplished liar, she always talked to reporters like a gossipy teen at her locker. 'Do you not think Devon is going to ask me to prom? Because he's definitely going to ask me to prom. He's the star quarterback and I am the cheer captain. Kellyanne, you're not even on the cheerleading team. But I am cheerful! I am like, famously cheerful. Although while we're on the topic, I would be remiss if I didn't mention my favorite Kellyanne lie from April of 2020 when she tried to blame everyone but Trump for the COVID crisis," he said.