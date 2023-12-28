Melania Trump Likes to Keep the Public Guessing About Her Whereabouts as It 'Keeps Her Relevant,' Former Aide Claims
Melania Trump's absence from the Trump family Christmas photo sparked theories about where she really is, and though she rarely says anything about her whereabouts, her former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims she loves the attention.
"If Melania Trump ever took her former role seriously she would've released a FACTUAL statement explaining to the American people why she wasn't present. But instead, Melania knows the media will inquire further which keeps her relevant and she gets a kick out of the speculation," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 27.
After the photo, which featured the former president's brood — Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos — went viral, reports circulated about why the 53-year-old was absent in the first place.
According to Page Six, Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, has been sick in the hospital, and her daughter has been with her instead of attending the party.
“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” another source told Fox News Digital. "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”
Winston Wolkoff then said the mom-of-one should have still spoken out to clear the air and not be so mysterious.
"Regardless of what I think about Melania Trump, I spent time with Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, and if the reports are accurate that she’s in the hospital, I pray for her," Winston Wolkoff said. "Melania could make a statement so the speculation around the family photograph is dispelled."
She continued: "Let me make myself very clear. I don’t wish ill will on anyone. What I do wish on Melania Trump is that she be held accountable for her deceit, deception, and duplicity, of not just what she did to me, but to the American people."
Winston Wolkoff published a book called Melania and Me in 2020, which detailed her 15-year friendship with the former first lady, in addition to her leaving the White House in 2018.
Winston Wolkoff continues to speak out about her former friend. As OK! previously reported, she claims Melania knows exactly what she is doing despite being married to Donald, 77.
"I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime," she said.
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she added. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."