Melania Trump Stepping Back Into the Spotlight Is a 'Strategic Move,' Former Staffer Claims: 'She Doesn't Care About the U.S.'

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior advisor to First Lady Melania Trump, believes the 53-year-old's decision to step back into the spotlight to speak at a naturalization ceremony is a calculated move.

Source: mega

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was Melania's friend for 15 years.

Earlier this week, the National Archives confirmed the mother-of-one — who shares Barron, 17, with husband Donald Trump — would be present at the event that would "see 25 people from 25 nations sworn in as new U.S. citizens" on December 15.

However, Melania's former aide claimed to have seen through the plot, calling it little more than a "distraction."

"The hypocrisy of Melania Trump hosting a naturalization event at the National Archives (where Donald is under investigation) is right up there with her so-called Be Best anti-bullying platform (where Donald is Bully #1)," Stephanie wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is a strategic move on Donald & Melania’s part."

Source: mega

She was also Melania's aide for just over a year.

"Melania is a vessel of complicity & distraction trying to create a stark contrast from their reality," she continued. "The Trump’s 'actions' contradict their so called 'beliefs and values.'" "As a mother and wife and someone who cares deeply about our democracy and American values, I know Melania Trump, and she doesn’t care about US," Stephanie concluded.

Source: mega

Stephanie claimed the speaking engagement was a 'strategic move' by Donald and Melania.

Melania Trump

This isn't the first time the 52-year-old has called out her former friend for her behavior. As OK! previously reported, she insisted in November that "betrayal is the norm in Trump World — even to FAMILY & FRIENDS."

"As soon as you raise the alarm about their nefarious activities they make sure to cast you in an unflattering light & GAG you from speaking the truth with false accusations, non-disclosure agreements, & subpoenas," she added.

Source: mega

Stephanie also accused Melania of 'gaslighting.'

Stephanie also took aim at Melania in July.

"Gaslighting & Deflection is part of the Trump Playbook. @MELANIATRUMP is the QUEEN of BETRAYAL, DECEIT, LIES & GRIFT," she alleged via X. "So the irony that Melania is maintaining a low profile because 'SHE' feels 'betrayed & disappointed by some friends, aides, & family members' is BS."

Source: OK!

Stephanie wrote extensively about their 15-year friendship — prior to their falling-out — in her book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady.

"My sixth sense warned me not to trust the Trumps. By my heart said: 'Melania is not one of them. She's one of us,'" an excerpt read.

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.