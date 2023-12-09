Melania Trump Stepping Back Into the Spotlight Is a 'Strategic Move,' Former Staffer Claims: 'She Doesn't Care About the U.S.'

Earlier this week, the National Archives confirmed the mother-of-one — who shares Barron, 17, with husband Donald Trump — would be present at the event that would "see 25 people from 25 nations sworn in as new U.S. citizens" on December 15.

However, Melania's former aide claimed to have seen through the plot, calling it little more than a "distraction."

"The hypocrisy of Melania Trump hosting a naturalization event at the National Archives (where Donald is under investigation) is right up there with her so-called Be Best anti-bullying platform (where Donald is Bully #1)," Stephanie wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is a strategic move on Donald & Melania’s part."