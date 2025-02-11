Chris Cuomo Slams Megyn Kelly After She Tells Him to 'F---' Himself Over Transgender Athletes Issue

Shortly after Trump signed an executive order barring transgender student athletes from women’s and girls’ sports, Kelly called Cuomo a "cretin" and told him to "go f---" himself because he'd spoken with a guest about potential concerns regarding the ban.

On the Friday, February 7, installment of his show, Cuomo hit back at Kelly once again.

"While supposedly setting an example of what is okay for her daughters to say and do, she tells me to go bleep myself. That’s the way you want your daughters to see and hear things? I guess so," he said. "Good use of the law degree. The ugliest, antagonistic opposition possible. And the irony is we agree on the [restriction]. That’s how toxic it is. The desperation to play to advantage overwhelms everything."