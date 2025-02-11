Chris Cuomo Slams Megyn Kelly After She Tells Him to 'F---' Himself Over Transgender Athletes Issue
Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly are going head-to-head!
Their back-and-forth began last year when the NewsNation anchor poked fun at "The Megyn Kelly Show" host for saying President Donald Trump would be a "protector" of women.
Shortly after Trump signed an executive order barring transgender student athletes from women’s and girls’ sports, Kelly called Cuomo a "cretin" and told him to "go f---" himself because he'd spoken with a guest about potential concerns regarding the ban.
On the Friday, February 7, installment of his show, Cuomo hit back at Kelly once again.
"While supposedly setting an example of what is okay for her daughters to say and do, she tells me to go bleep myself. That’s the way you want your daughters to see and hear things? I guess so," he said. "Good use of the law degree. The ugliest, antagonistic opposition possible. And the irony is we agree on the [restriction]. That’s how toxic it is. The desperation to play to advantage overwhelms everything."
Cuomo also said he'd actually invited her on his show that night, but he "knew she wasn't going to" accept.
"Saying things about me is different than saying them to me and I’m not punking her," he clarified per Mediaite. "I invited her on because I’m sure she does care about her daughter and who they play against and their safety and their opportunities. So do I. With our two kids. Our two daughters. And I wanted her to learn what else is at play with these kids from this doctor."
The former CNN personality claimed he'd even "defended" Kelly when she was fired from NBC in 2018 because he didn't like that people were excited she'd been let go.
"I disagreed with what happened there, but I didn’t think celebrating her failure was okay," he noted. "And no, I don’t expect her to treat me the same way. That’s not what gets rewarded. That’s the point. I’d still rather have a conversation with her in front of all of you to let you see what the actual disagreement is about it."
As previously reported, President Trump, 78, signed the executive order regarding trans athletes on Wednesday, February 5. Schools who receive federal funding could now lose it if they don't follow the rules specified in the order.
Kelly took to Instagram on Thursday, February 6, to share she felt "euphoric" about the decision.
"I feel emotional about it," she captioned a clip from her show. "I feel a lot for the girls who have been hurt over the past four years."