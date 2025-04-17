or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Slammed for 'Glaring' During Franklin Graham's Prayer at White House: 'Trump Knows He’s Sinning'

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president appeared aloof during Franklin Graham's Easter blessing.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, April 16, evangelist Franklin Graham was welcomed to the White House to grace the administration and friends with an Easter prayer — but what should have been a peaceful moment turned into a viral video due to Donald Trump's behavior.

Before blessing the White House and the event’s attendees, Graham thanked the president for welcoming Christ into his home. “There’s been a spiritual drought in this city for the past few years,” he said. “And so I’m very grateful for the Easter declaration you put out.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @patriottakes/X

Evangelist Franklin Graham blessed the White House with an Easter prayer on April 16.

Article continues below advertisement

As the evangelist began to pray: “Our Father and our God, we come tonight to say thank You. Thank You for sending Your Son Jesus Christ to this Earth to take our sins,” the president appeared uninterested in the formal ceremony.

After a clip of Trump’s reaction to Graham’s prayer made the rounds on social media, the president was slammed by X users for being disingenuous toward the speaker.

“Trump’s glare during the prayer shows he can’t even pretend to care about faith. Faking Christianity isn’t fooling anyone, just another act in his political circus,” commented one person.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed glaring franklin grahams prayer white house
Source: mega

Donald Trump was caught 'glaring' during Franklin Graham's blessing.

Article continues below advertisement

“Good. I hope he has to sit through prayers every day with the people he's grifting off. I don't know why they can't see he doesn't care about them,” wrote another social media user.

During Graham’s prayer, he spoke about forgiveness. “And Father, we know that if we confess our sins and repent and believe on the Name of Your Son the Lord Jesus Christ, we shall be saved,” he said as the president looked around the room.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump glaring franklin grahams prayer white house
Source: mega

X users slammed the president for his disingenuous reaction to Franklin Graham's prayer.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s behavior led X users to call him out for knowing “he’s sinning,” with an individual adding, “It makes him question the prayer. His mind immediately thought, ‘Is he talking about me?’”

One commenter suggested Trump refused to “bow his head” during the blessing because he had nobody to pray to. They also noted how the president keyed into the camera that was recording him, prompting him to act accordingly.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed glaring during franklin grahams prayer white house
Source: mega

Social media users felt that Donald Trump hasn't acted like a real Christian.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Trump appeared aloof, he followed Graham’s prayer by thanking him for his blessing.

“Nearly 2,000 years ago, during this sacred week, the living Son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph,” Trump stated. “Soon after, the Savior of mankind, who brought truth and light into the world, was betrayed, arrested, and tried, beaten, and nailed to a cross and crucified.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed glaring franklin grahams prayer at the white house
Source: mega

The president followed up by thanking Franklin Graham for his prayer.

The president continued: “For our sake, He gave up His life and as the very great Rev. Billy Graham once said, ‘God proved His love on the cross.’ When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.