Donald Trump Slammed for 'Glaring' During Franklin Graham's Prayer at White House: 'Trump Knows He’s Sinning'
On Wednesday, April 16, evangelist Franklin Graham was welcomed to the White House to grace the administration and friends with an Easter prayer — but what should have been a peaceful moment turned into a viral video due to Donald Trump's behavior.
Before blessing the White House and the event’s attendees, Graham thanked the president for welcoming Christ into his home. “There’s been a spiritual drought in this city for the past few years,” he said. “And so I’m very grateful for the Easter declaration you put out.”
As the evangelist began to pray: “Our Father and our God, we come tonight to say thank You. Thank You for sending Your Son Jesus Christ to this Earth to take our sins,” the president appeared uninterested in the formal ceremony.
After a clip of Trump’s reaction to Graham’s prayer made the rounds on social media, the president was slammed by X users for being disingenuous toward the speaker.
“Trump’s glare during the prayer shows he can’t even pretend to care about faith. Faking Christianity isn’t fooling anyone, just another act in his political circus,” commented one person.
“Good. I hope he has to sit through prayers every day with the people he's grifting off. I don't know why they can't see he doesn't care about them,” wrote another social media user.
During Graham’s prayer, he spoke about forgiveness. “And Father, we know that if we confess our sins and repent and believe on the Name of Your Son the Lord Jesus Christ, we shall be saved,” he said as the president looked around the room.
Trump’s behavior led X users to call him out for knowing “he’s sinning,” with an individual adding, “It makes him question the prayer. His mind immediately thought, ‘Is he talking about me?’”
One commenter suggested Trump refused to “bow his head” during the blessing because he had nobody to pray to. They also noted how the president keyed into the camera that was recording him, prompting him to act accordingly.
Though Trump appeared aloof, he followed Graham’s prayer by thanking him for his blessing.
“Nearly 2,000 years ago, during this sacred week, the living Son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph,” Trump stated. “Soon after, the Savior of mankind, who brought truth and light into the world, was betrayed, arrested, and tried, beaten, and nailed to a cross and crucified.”
The president continued: “For our sake, He gave up His life and as the very great Rev. Billy Graham once said, ‘God proved His love on the cross.’ When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”