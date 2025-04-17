Donald Trump Slammed for 'Glaring' During Franklin Graham's Prayer at White House: 'Trump Knows He’s Sinning'

As the evangelist began to pray: “Our Father and our God, we come tonight to say thank You. Thank You for sending Your Son Jesus Christ to this Earth to take our sins,” the president appeared uninterested in the formal ceremony.

After a clip of Trump’s reaction to Graham’s prayer made the rounds on social media, the president was slammed by X users for being disingenuous toward the speaker.

“Trump’s glare during the prayer shows he can’t even pretend to care about faith. Faking Christianity isn’t fooling anyone, just another act in his political circus,” commented one person.