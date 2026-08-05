Donald Trump's AI Posting Spree Shows Official Messaging Turning Into Meme Theater

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump is making AI-generated spectacle part of his political routine. On August 1, Trump filled Truth Social with another flood of synthetic and altered images, casting himself as Elvis Presley, a Revolutionary War general, a younger version of himself and a larger-than-life figure looming over Greenland. Other posts imagined Venezuela as a “51st state,” promoted a “Trump 2028” poster and showed Trump beside Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Official government accounts continued posting AI-generated meme content.

The images arrived amid broader backlash to official government accounts using meme-style AI videos, including White House clips modeled on popular movies, video games and recently, Rick and Morty.

Article continues below advertisement

When the Medium Is the Message

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Experts warned viral AI posts could weaken public trust.

“When an official government account posts AI-generated meme content, the medium is the message,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The cartoon aesthetic signals ‘do not take this too seriously’, which is what makes it effective and what makes it risky,” she added. “It lets an institution float a provocative idea while keeping deniability.” Trump’s personal feed may be especially flooded with AI-generated content, but official government agency accounts have leaned into using AI as well.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rage-Bait as Strategy

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Donald Trump also shared posts mocking Bruce Springsteen while dismissing criticism of his age.

“Audiences do not split neatly into ‘humor’ and ‘manipulation’. Most people register both at once, and that ambiguity is the point,” Philip explained. Trump’s August 1 spree included dozens of posts over several hours, with images mocking Bruce Springsteen and James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, along with posts brushing off criticism of his age, with captions such as “President Trump ages in reverse!” and “Same Guy. Even more energy now!” The mix of self-mythology, attack humor and political fantasy is built for attention more than explanation. “Platforms reward it because stylized, emotionally charged video outperforms plain statements, so rage-bait is not a bug, it is the distribution strategy,” Philip said.

What Official Channels Risk

Source: MEGA Officials faced scrutiny over blending governance with online entertainment.