White House 'Meme Account' Strategy Faces Growing Backlash After AI 'Rick and Morty' Video
July 31 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
The White House’s official social media feed is starting to look less like a government bulletin and more like a meme account.
On July 26, the White House X account posted a Rick and Morty-inspired AI video that turned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into a robot, folded in cartoon versions of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and ended with a neon “MAGA” logo. The caption read, “Hop in... best dimension yet.”
The clip followed a broader pattern of official accounts using pop culture, video game language and AI imagery to package political messages and Iran war updates for the scroll.
When Official Messaging Chases the Meme Cycle
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“The line between ‘relatable’ and ‘cringe’ used to require a modicum of actual judgment,” said Christopher Lee, partner at Foresight Strategic Advisors. “Now, it’s whoever posts first ‘wins’ the news cycle. And that way danger lies, as the old saying goes.”
The recent Rick and Morty parody is not an isolated experiment. Earlier this month, the White House used official social feeds to blend Iran strike footage with references to Call of Duty, Iron Man, Top Gun: Maverick, John Wick, Mortal Kombat and other pop culture properties. Critics called the posts propaganda, while supporters framed them as a way to reach younger audiences.
The Risk of Posting First
“AI allows you to generate a dozen jokes before anyone stops to ask if any of them are actually funny,” Lee noted. “And that’s the tradeoff in most comms operations: do you exchange message discipline for higher volume.”
Lee said the risk is not just that the joke fails, but that the speed removes the internal filter.
“AI is now fast enough to outrun the staffer or advisor whose actual job is to be a buffer between solid smart replies and utterly stupid ones that wreck your brand with a misplaced fact from whatever AI vendor being utilized,” he said.
“We always remind our media clients: you can get it fast or you can get it right. Both options can use AI successfully but aren’t without challenges,” he explained. “One choice concerns long-term risks for short-term gain in getting a response out at speed. The other requires a lot more patience but guarantees owning the narrative in the long term.”