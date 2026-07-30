White House Posts 'Rick and Morty'-Style AI Video Turning Chuck Schumer Into a Robot

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The White House’s latest social media swing looked less like a government message than a sci-fi parody. On July 26, the official White House X account posted a 36-second AI-generated animated video styled after Rick and Morty, complete with space imagery, a floating red “Make America Great Again” hat and a Diet Coke bottle. The caption read, “Hop in... best dimension yet.”

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Hop in... best dimension yet. pic.twitter.com/7dRJnUVANc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2026 Source: @WhiteHouse/X The White House shared a space cartoon featuring Donald Trump on July 27.

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Source: @WhiteHouse/X The animated clip turned Chuck Schumer into a robot.

The clip quickly drew attention for its surreal mix of pop culture, immigration messaging and political attack humor, with cartoon versions of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance appearing before the video turns Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into a robot.

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A Sci-Fi Spin on MAGA Messaging

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Source: @WhiteHouse/X The video mixed MAGA messaging with science fiction imagery.

The video opens in outer space before shifting to the White House, where a flying saucer hovers overhead and casts a green beam onto the building. From there, the scene moves through galaxies, portals and a border-security gag in which a cartoon Border Patrol agent arrests a red-eyed alien beside a wall. The video ends with border czar Tom Homan, dressed as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, arresting actual extraterrestrials. The Schumer moment comes inside what appears to be the U.S. Capitol. The Democratic leader is shown speaking before green portals open around him. He then removes his face, revealing machinery underneath.

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Backlash and Timing

Source: MEGA Critics mocked the post, including former GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The post was mocked online, including by former GOP representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shared the video and criticized the White House’s priorities. “People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing c--p the official White House account is putting out,” Greene wrote. The post came a day after Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed both Trump and former President Barack Obama were inspirations for the new spinoff animated series President Curtis. “Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, ‘I’m an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don’t care about the bureaucracy of it.’ On the Obama side, it’s the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked — that whole rock star aspect of Obama,” Harmon told The Hollywood Reporter.

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Part of a Bigger AI Spree

Source: MEGA The post followed Donald Trump's wave of AI-generated political content.