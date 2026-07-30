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White House Posts 'Rick and Morty'-Style AI Video Turning Chuck Schumer Into a Robot

Composite photo of Donald Trump and the posted AI-generated video.
Source: MEGA; @WhiteHouse/X

The White House posted an AI-generated ‘Rick and Morty’-style video on X.

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July 30 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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The White House’s latest social media swing looked less like a government message than a sci-fi parody.

On July 26, the official White House X account posted a 36-second AI-generated animated video styled after Rick and Morty, complete with space imagery, a floating red “Make America Great Again” hat and a Diet Coke bottle.

The caption read, “Hop in... best dimension yet.”

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Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House shared a space cartoon featuring Donald Trump on July 27.

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Image of The animated clip turned Chuck Schumer into a robot.
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The animated clip turned Chuck Schumer into a robot.

The clip quickly drew attention for its surreal mix of pop culture, immigration messaging and political attack humor, with cartoon versions of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance appearing before the video turns Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into a robot.

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A Sci-Fi Spin on MAGA Messaging

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Image of The video mixed MAGA messaging with science fiction imagery.
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The video mixed MAGA messaging with science fiction imagery.

The video opens in outer space before shifting to the White House, where a flying saucer hovers overhead and casts a green beam onto the building. From there, the scene moves through galaxies, portals and a border-security gag in which a cartoon Border Patrol agent arrests a red-eyed alien beside a wall.

The video ends with border czar Tom Homan, dressed as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, arresting actual extraterrestrials.

The Schumer moment comes inside what appears to be the U.S. Capitol. The Democratic leader is shown speaking before green portals open around him. He then removes his face, revealing machinery underneath.

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Backlash and Timing

Image of Critics mocked the post, including former GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: MEGA

Critics mocked the post, including former GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The post was mocked online, including by former GOP representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shared the video and criticized the White House’s priorities.

“People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing c--p the official White House account is putting out,” Greene wrote.

The post came a day after Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed both Trump and former President Barack Obama were inspirations for the new spinoff animated series President Curtis.

“Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, ‘I’m an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don’t care about the bureaucracy of it.’ On the Obama side, it’s the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked — that whole rock star aspect of Obama,” Harmon told The Hollywood Reporter.

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Part of a Bigger AI Spree

Image of The post followed Donald Trump's wave of AI-generated political content.
Source: MEGA

The post followed Donald Trump's wave of AI-generated political content.

The video followed a flood of AI-generated and AI-altered posts from Trump and his orbit. Trump shared more than a dozen such posts on July 26, including “Trump 2028” imagery, attacks on rivals and a doctored image of CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins as actress and transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump has repeatedly used AI content to mock opponents and elevate himself. Earlier examples include AI clips depicting Trump performing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” before a large crowd.

The Schumer video ended with an electrified “MAGA” logo and a White House title card.

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