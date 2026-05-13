Donald Trump Allies Furious Over FBI Memos Preserving Biden DOJ's 2020 Election Probe Evidence Until 2030
May 13 2026, Published 9:58 a.m. ET
Bombshell FBI memos tied to the federal investigation into Donald Trump are igniting fresh outrage among the president’s allies after reports revealed evidence connected to the controversial 2020 election probe was quietly preserved until 2030 — years after Trump would leave office.
The explosive documents, obtained by Just the News, allegedly show officials tied to former President Joe Biden's Department of Justice ordered materials from the FBI’s "Arctic Frost" investigation to remain in bureau custody long after former Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped the case against Trump.
According to the outlet, evidence collected during the investigation — which examined efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election — will reportedly remain preserved for years after Trump's second term would conclude.
The reported preservation order has fueled accusations from Trump supporters that officials tied to Biden's DOJ intentionally left the door open for the criminal case to potentially be revived in the future.
The memos allegedly date back to early 2025, shortly after Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and returned to the White House.
One of the key documents, reportedly dated February 5, 2025, came from the FBI’s Washington Field Office and outlined the closure of the "Sensitive Investigative Matter" tied to the election probe. The filing allegedly included a "Retention of Evidence Approval," allowing materials gathered during the investigation to remain preserved until at least 2030.
The controversy intensified after Smith moved to dismiss federal charges against Trump "without prejudice" following his election victory — meaning the charges could theoretically be refiled at a later date.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan later approved the request, citing longstanding Justice Department guidance that a sitting president cannot be federally prosecuted while in office.
Trump allies quickly blasted the newly revealed memos, with FBI Director Kash Patel accusing the bureau of politically targeting the president.
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'Egregious Weaponization of Power'
"The American people deserve to know how this egregious weaponization of power to target political opponents and President Trump happened inside an institution meant to protect them," Patel said in a statement obtained by the outlet.
"We shut down the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we are going to keep following the facts until there is full accountability," he continued. "The FBI exists to protect the country, not to preserve political prosecutions for a future administration."
The Arctic Frost investigation reportedly also examined actions taken by several Republican officials and organizations connected to efforts to challenge the 2020 election outcome.
Trump and his supporters have repeatedly argued the prosecutions brought by Smith and the DOJ amounted to election interference ahead of the 2024 race, allegations prosecutors have denied.