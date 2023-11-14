Donald Trump Didn't Intend to Leave the White House 'Under Any Circumstances' After Losing 2020 Election, Jenna Ellis Claims

"And I said, ‘What do you mean?’" Ellis continued. "And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.'"

"I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’" she added. "And he said, ‘We don’t care.'"

Ellis was charged alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants earlier this year. She pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.