Donald Trump Didn't Intend to Leave the White House 'Under Any Circumstances' After Losing 2020 Election, Jenna Ellis Claims
Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis told Georgia prosecutors that an aide told her the ex-prez did not plan to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.
Ellis claimed that she apologized because the Trump administration's efforts to challenge the results were unsuccessful, meaning the election was "essentially over."
However, she said Dan Scavino then responded in a "kind of excited" tone of voice, "Well, we don’t care, and we’re not going to leave."
"And I said, ‘What do you mean?’" Ellis continued. "And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.'"
"I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’" she added. "And he said, ‘We don’t care.'"
Ellis was charged alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants earlier this year. She pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.
Bradley Moss, who serves as a national security lawyer, called the admission "devastating" for the controversial politician's case.
"Trump never had any intention of complying with the election results," he continued. "He was told repeatedly in the presence of a convicted co-defendant that he had lost. He ignored it and conspired with his lawyers to overthrow the election anyway."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 13 felony counts in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
The 41-count indictment further alleged that Trump planned to announce that the 2020 election had been rigged before the votes were even counted.
"Approximately four days [before the 2020 election], on or about October 31, 2020, Donald John Trump discussed a draft speech with unindicted co-conspirator number 1, whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, that falsely declared victory and falsely claimed voter fraud," the court document read at the time. "The speech was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."
ABC reported on Ellis' meeting with prosecutors.