Donald Trump Struck With New Election Fraud Indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith

Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a superseding indictment against Donald Trump related to the 78-year-old's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to the United States Department of Justice website, a superseding indictment can be put forth if "an indictment is dismissed because of legal defect or grand jury irregularity," allowing the government to "return a new indictment within six months of the date of dismissal or within the original limitation period (whichever is later)."