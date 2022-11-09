Donald Trump Nearly Announced 2024 Presidential Bid On The Eve Of Tuesday's Midterm Election: Report

It seems former President Donald Trump didn’t leave all the frights for Halloween.

The Apprentice alum reportedly sparked a string of frantic phone calls — and shivers down right-wing lawmakers' spines — earlier this week, reportedly teasing a plan to announce his purported 2024 Presidential candidacy on the eve of Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections.

First broaching the prospects of revealing his potential White House bid before taking the stage at an Ohio rally on Monday, November 7, several right-wing higher-ups immediately hopped on the phone, reportedly looking to find ways to dissuade the politician from announcing his presidential aspirations until after the midterms, insiders claimed.