Donald Trump Nearly Announced 2024 Presidential Bid On The Eve Of Tuesday's Midterm Election: Report
It seems former President Donald Trump didn’t leave all the frights for Halloween.
The Apprentice alum reportedly sparked a string of frantic phone calls — and shivers down right-wing lawmakers' spines — earlier this week, reportedly teasing a plan to announce his purported 2024 Presidential candidacy on the eve of Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections.
First broaching the prospects of revealing his potential White House bid before taking the stage at an Ohio rally on Monday, November 7, several right-wing higher-ups immediately hopped on the phone, reportedly looking to find ways to dissuade the politician from announcing his presidential aspirations until after the midterms, insiders claimed.
While some advisers reportedly strategized ways to talk the former Commander-in-Chief from kick-starting his campaign just hours before polls were set to open, others allegedly encouraged him to start the 2024 race.
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SET TO MAKE 'VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT' ON EX VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE'S MEMOIR RELEASE DATE
Though likely much to the relief of several Republicans, Trump ultimately remained tight-lipped on the topic of any upcoming campaigns, instead, announcing that he’d soon be making yet another announcement.
“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” he told the crowd. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”
Though it has yet to be seen whether this “very big announcement” will necessarily equate to another campaign, this isn’t the first time Trump has teased the prospects of vying for another term in the Oval Office.
“I ran twice. I won twice,” the former President stated during an appearance at a Texas rally last month.
“I did much better the second time than I did before,” he continued, despite decisively losing both the electoral college and the popular vote to current President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
“And now, in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he quipped.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN REBUKES 'EXTREMELY EXTREME' REPUBLICANS WHO JOKED ABOUT PAUL PELOSI ATTACK
The Washington Post previously reported on the former Commander-in-Chief’s allegedly thwarted announcement.