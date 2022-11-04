Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump's 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run

The TV personality was surrounded by friends who were eager to know if he will be running for president in 2024. Though Donald has yet to announce anything, he recently hinted something big is happening.

"I ran twice," he said at a rally on Thursday, November 3. "I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."

"Very soon," he told the upbeat crowd. "Get ready."