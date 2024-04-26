Donald Trump Was 'the Most Animated' During 'Uncomfortable' Testimony About His Alleged Affairs, Reporter Claims
Donald Trump apparently didn't squirm when his ex-pal and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified that the businessman told him to run negative articles about his political opponents when he was running for president the first time around.
While chatting with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, April 25, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed Trump, 77, seemed OK with Pecker spilling the beans about their prior arrangement.
“So, Wolf, he shook his head several times as David Pecker was testifying,” she replied. “It’s actually among the most animated we have seen him… But this was uncomfortable testimony from David Pecker, walking the jury through a narrative about engaging with Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen about killing stories about Trump’s involvement with two women. And in particular, Pecker told stories about engaging with Trump while Trump was president and having a conversation that related to one of these women.”
Trump allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with Trump before the 2016 election. However, Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Blitzer brought up how there is a photo of Pecker visiting Trump at the White House, which might be important to the trial.
“There’s documentation that backs up what — the story that Pecker was telling,” Haberman replied. “There were a lot of references to text messages, to emails… And those are supposed to speak to Pecker’s credibility. The fact that Pecker is saying that he had this conversation with Trump where Trump was knowledgeable enough about Karen McDougal to ask, ‘How is she doing?’ I think could end up being significant.”
- Rudy Giuliani 'Sold His Soul' to Protect Donald Trump, Claims Former White House Lawyer Ty Cobb After Arizona Indictment
- Piers Morgan Claims 'Petty' Hush Money Trial May 'Help' Donald Trump as It's Making Him a 'Martyr'
- 'Grossly Unfair': Stormy Daniels' Former Lawyer Michael Avenatti Criticizes Criminal Charges in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
As OK! previously reported, Trump could be nervous for more people to take the stand as the trial moves forward.
"Trump is absolutely DREADING the testimony of Karen McDougal in this trial. That is the part of this he fears the most," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 18, about the Playboy model's alleged affair with the ex-president when he was married to Melania Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to work for Melania, doesn't think she Donald's wife will be affected by the drama.
"Melania’s heart will NOT be ‘broken’ by anything Karen McDougal has to say. It’s Karen’s heart that was broken by the man in the middle," she claimed on X, referring to Donald.