Stormy Daniels Was Fearful of Being Killed After Suing Donald Trump, Says People Wanted to 'Slit My Throat'

During the flick, Daniels, 45, who was allegedly paid by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, 77, prior to the 2016 election, got candid about her life being cut short due to the chaos.

In Stormy Daniels ' new documentary, Stormy , which debuted on Peacock on Monday, March 18, it shows the star was fearful of people coming after her after she stood up for herself by suing Donald Trump .

"Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, 'And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want,'" Daniels said to journalist Denver Nicks , who had been working with her to compile a documentary. "No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department and be like, ‘Here’s everything.’ And then sell it for as much as you can to E! True Hollywood or whatever, and split it 50/50 with [my daughter]."

"When I met Stormy, she was convinced that she was living in the last weeks or months of her life," Nicks said of their early days of filming. "It sounds insane, and it is, but she was also suing the president of the United States , I mean, in the middle of the kind of situation where s--- like that happens."

From 2018 to now, the film shows Daniels overcoming many challenges — to failed lawsuits to getting defrauded by her lawyer. Though things got better for some time, Trump later became the first president to face criminal charges when he was indicted over the alleged hush money payment involving the film star.

“When the indictment happened, Michael Cohen actually texted me and expressed extreme fear for my safety," she said in the documentary. “Back in 2018, [people online called me] stuff like ‘liar,’ ‘s---,’ ‘gold digger.’ This time around it is very different. It is direct threats, it is, ‘I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat, your daughter should be euthanized.’ They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts."

“Somehow our address was leaked again online, and in an attempt to draw my horse out so that I would then go out, they shot him with a rubber bullet," she said as she showed her wounded horse.