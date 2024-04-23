Donald Trump Looks 'Very Unhappy' During First Witness Testimony in Hush Money Trial, Maggie Haberman Claims

Donald Trump appeared to be "very unhappy" in court on Monday, April 22, as former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker gave his testimony as the first witness in the highly-publicized New York hush money trial.

Pecker and Trump — who reportedly had a "great relationship," according to a news outlet — were said to be working together with Michael Cohen in order to "catch and kill" certain negative stories about the controversial politician around the time of the 2016 election.