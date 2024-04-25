Donald Trump 'Absolutely Dreading' the Testimony of Karen McDougal in Hush Money Trial, Claims Attorney
Donald Trump's hush money trial only began 10 days ago, but it sounds like the worst is yet to come.
"Trump is absolutely DREADING the testimony of Karen McDougal in this trial. That is the part of this he fears the most," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 18, about the Playboy model's alleged affair with the ex-president when he was married to Melania Trump.
Of course, people weighed in on what Melania, 53, could possibly be thinking about as this is all going down.
One person asked, "Do you think there might be an awkward conversation with Melania after that?" while another said, "He does not want Melania to hear it. I feel so bad for her."
A third person added, "Yep!!! Because that was the 10-month affair! Melania shall think of all the times she was home alone with screaming 5-month-old Barron while Donald was off with his mistress Karen McDougal."
However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to work for Melania, doesn't think she will be affected by whatever secrets are exposed.
"Melania’s heart will NOT be ‘broken’ by anything Karen McDougal has to say. It’s Karen’s heart that was broken by the man in the middle," she claimed on X, referring to Donald.
As OK! previously reported, Donald allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen to not talk about their prior trysts with him before the 2016 election took place. Donald has denied any wrongdoing.
But CNN star Kaitlan Collins thinks whatever Karen says on the stand will rock Melania and Donald's marriage.
"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump."
"Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had," she continued.