OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump 'Absolutely Dreading' the Testimony of Karen McDougal in Hush Money Trial, Claims Attorney

donald trump dreading testimony karen mcdougal hush money trial pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump's hush money trial only began 10 days ago, but it sounds like the worst is yet to come.

"Trump is absolutely DREADING the testimony of Karen McDougal in this trial. That is the part of this he fears the most," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 18, about the Playboy model's alleged affair with the ex-president when he was married to Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people weighed in on what Melania, 53, could possibly be thinking about as this is all going down.

One person asked, "Do you think there might be an awkward conversation with Melania after that?" while another said, "He does not want Melania to hear it. I feel so bad for her."

A third person added, "Yep!!! Because that was the 10-month affair! Melania shall think of all the times she was home alone with screaming 5-month-old Barron while Donald was off with his mistress Karen McDougal."

Article continues below advertisement
karenmcdougal
Source: mega

Karen McDougal allegedly had a relationship with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to work for Melania, doesn't think she will be affected by whatever secrets are exposed.

"Melania’s heart will NOT be ‘broken’ by anything Karen McDougal has to say. It’s Karen’s heart that was broken by the man in the middle," she claimed on X, referring to Donald.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump deeply upset by karen mcdougals alleged affair with donald trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump shares son Barron with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Donald allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen to not talk about their prior trysts with him before the 2016 election took place. Donald has denied any wrongdoing.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels will testify donald trump hush money case
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels also allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

But CNN star Kaitlan Collins thinks whatever Karen says on the stand will rock Melania and Donald's marriage.

"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.