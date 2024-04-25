Donald Trump Asked David Pecker for Updates About Payments Made to Former Playboy Model Karen McDougal
David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, was on the stand at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Thursday, April 25, and testified under oath that the former president would personally ask him about payments made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
According to a recent report coming from the courthouse, Pecker said he was brought into Trump’s office just as the ex-president was ending a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey, press adviser Sean Spicer, then-GOP chair Reince Priebus and future Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who were updating him on a shooting that day at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.
The witness claimed Trump introduced him to the group of aides as the owner of the National Enquirer and joked, “He probably knows more than anyone in this room.”
Pecker continued, testifying that the GOP leader asked him for an update on McDougal, whom he referred to as "our girl."
According to the report, Pecker testified that he reassured Trump that McDougal was keeping quiet, and Trump thanked him for handling the matters with her and Dino Sajudin, the former doorman at one of Trump’s buildings who was also paid for his alleged dirt on the ex-prez.
The former publisher told the court, "[Trump] said that the stories were very embarrassing."
CNN's Erin Burnett, who has been covering Pecker's testimony and the ongoing trial, claimed that the news coming out of the courthouse makes it clear Trump had an affair with McDougal and wanted to hide it from the public for political reasons.
"That’s why Trump was paying off," Burnett told her viewers. "They talk about Pecker, talks about a conversation that he had with Trump where Trump says, how’s our girl doing? Referencing Karen McDougal, referring to someone in a way that you would refer to them if you knew them, if you had an affair with them, if they were your girl."
As OK! previously reported, Trump appeared to be "very unhappy" in court when witness testimonies began.
Pecker and Trump reportedly had a "great relationship" at one point and were said to be working together with Michael Cohen in order to "catch and kill" negative stories about the presidential candidate around the time of the 2016 election.
Trump is currently on trial for 34 counts of falsifying business documents. The charges are also in connection to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election in order to keep her from publicly speaking out about an alleged sexual encounter she claimed she had with the businessman in 2006 while he was married to Melania.