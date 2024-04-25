Donald Trump Asked David Pecker for Updates About Payments Made to Former Playboy Model Karen McDougal

According to a recent report coming from the courthouse, Pecker said he was brought into Trump’s office just as the ex-president was ending a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey, press adviser Sean Spicer, then-GOP chair Reince Priebus and future Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who were updating him on a shooting that day at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The witness claimed Trump introduced him to the group of aides as the owner of the National Enquirer and joked, “He probably knows more than anyone in this room.”

Pecker continued, testifying that the GOP leader asked him for an update on McDougal, whom he referred to as "our girl."