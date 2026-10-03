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Donald Trump's Appearance at the Presidents Cup Gets Punctured by Profane Heckler: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attended the Presidents Cup amid competing demonstrations outside.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Presidents Cup produced two sharply different scenes: competing demonstrations outside the gates and a largely enthusiastic reception inside that was punctured by a profane heckle.

Trump served as honorary chairman of the golf tournament and attended the final round on September 27 at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, where the American team completed a comeback victory.

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Dueling Demonstrations Gather Outside

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Image of Donald Trump received cheers and chants from supporters inside the tournament.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received cheers and chants from supporters inside the tournament.

Supporters and opponents assembled outside the club before Trump arrived, with local police monitoring both groups. Tensions briefly increased when participants crossed the street toward the opposing demonstration.

“Giving the message that Trump is not welcome here in Illinois, in Chicago, in Medinah, in Addison—all of our neighborhoods,” Allison Galvan, executive director of Grito Latino Addison Community Center Inc., told CBS Chicago.

Trump supporter Terry Newsome offered the competing message.

“We want to give a voice and say, ‘Not everybody in Illinois is a radical leftist,’” Newsome told the outlet.

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Security Concentrates Around the First Tee

Image of Security measures intensified around the first tee during his visit.
Source: MEGA

Security measures intensified around the first tee during his visit.

Trump arrived after a flyover above the country club and remained near the first tee box for much of his visit, allowing security personnel to focus on one area.

Spectators passed through airport-style screening, while SWAT officers and trucks were positioned around the course and first-tee grandstand. A suite with bulletproof glass had reportedly been constructed for Trump, although he did not use it.

The president addressed thousands of spectators before watching players tee off and shaking their hands.

“These people want to see golf, they don’t want to hear speeches,” Trump said. “I will only say this, our country is doing great, better than ever before.”

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A Friendly Reception Turns

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Image of A spectator later interrupted the live broadcast with a profane accusation.
Source: MEGA

A spectator later interrupted the live broadcast with a profane accusation.

Inside the event, Trump was greeted with cheers and chants of “USA.” He used his remarks to preemptively dispute any unfavorable account of the crowd’s response.

“You know, the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception,” Trump said. “But, uhh, we got a good reception. They love what we’re doing. The country’s doing great.”

Later, as Trump and PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp posed beside the Presidents Cup trophy during the live broadcast, a man shouted a profane accusation at the president.

“You’re a f------ p--------, Donald!” the spectator yelled, prompting whoops from others nearby.

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Source: @LucasSa56947288/X

The heckler screamed: 'You’re a f------ p--------, Donald!'

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Image of Donald Trump remained silent as the heckler shouted during the ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remained silent as the heckler shouted during the ceremony.

Trump has faced similar interruptions at previous public appearances, often involving his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the government’s handling of related files. Trump has explicitly denied the accusation.

At Medinah, he stared forward and did not publicly acknowledge the heckler.

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