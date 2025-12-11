Donald Trump Basks in Self-Praise as He Insists There's 'Never Been a President' Who 'Worked as Hard as Me!'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took his bragging to a new level late Tuesday night, December 9. The MAGA leader basked in self-praise during a meltdown responding to rumors about his apparent cognitive decline. "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!" Trump declared via his social media platform, Truth Social, insisting his "hours are the longest" and his "results are among the best."

Donald Trump believes he's 'created the greatest economy' in American history.

"I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border," he continued. Trump threw shade at the country's previous administrations, claiming former U.S. leaders were "unable" to succeed in the way he believes he has.

Donald Trump appeared enraged by rumors about his health.

The POTUS boasted about how he "created an 'aura' around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before." The Republican leader proceeded to complain about recent speculation regarding the status of his physical and cognitive health, while whining about having to attend check-ups with his doctor.

Donald Trump called his health exams 'boring.'

"In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," Trump boasted. "I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country." Trump repeated himself as he added: "In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know."

Donald Trump continuously claims his health is in great condition.