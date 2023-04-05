Donald Trump's Arrest Boosts Stormy Daniels' Adult Film Searches To An All-Time High
Stormy Daniels may be cashing in on Donald Trump's misfortune.
After 45 was officially arrested and charged with 34 felony counts on Tuesday, April 4, in relation to the $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to the actress, Daniels' adult filmography saw an enormous spike in searches.
According to the team at the adult film website Pornhub, internet users searched "Stormy" more than 650,000 times the day Trump faced a judge in a New York City courtroom — giving her name a 32,400 percent increase from her average searches.
Specifically while the public awaited the right-wing leader's motorcade to arrive at Manhattan Criminal Court, searches for the 44-year-old porn star were at six times their normal level.
During Trump's day of reckoning, it was revealed that the former commander-in-chief allegedly paid off Daniels — whom he reportedly had an affair with in 2006 — as well as Karen McDougal for their silence in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Trump entered a plea of "not guilty" to all 34 charges against him.
"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America," the businessman lamented in his speech hours after his arrest. "From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign — remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations. Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine. The unconstitutional changes to election laws to not getting approvals from state legislatures, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into boxes."
"Our country is going to hell," he angrily continued. "Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
TMZ was the first to report the high increase in searches for Daniels' filmography.