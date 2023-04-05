Donald Trump's Arrest Boosts Stormy Daniels' Adult Film Searches To An All-Time High

During Trump's day of reckoning, it was revealed that the former commander-in-chief allegedly paid off Daniels — whom he reportedly had an affair with in 2006 — as well as Karen McDougal for their silence in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Trump entered a plea of "not guilty" to all 34 charges against him.

"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America," the businessman lamented in his speech hours after his arrest. "From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign — remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations. Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine. The unconstitutional changes to election laws to not getting approvals from state legislatures, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into boxes."