Carefree Stormy Daniels Cracks NSFW Joke About Donald Trump's Arrest

"Y'all keep saying 'c** d*******' like it's a bad thing," she wrote. "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."

As OK! reported, Trump, 76, allegedly had an affair with Daniels, 44, in 2006, so it's believed that in 2016, he paid her $130,000 to keep silent on the tryst in order to protect his image prior to the election. It's said Trump falsified business documents to cover up the ordeal.

The businessman denied the hookup and plead not guilty in court.