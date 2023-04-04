OK Magazine
Carefree Stormy Daniels Cracks NSFW Joke About Donald Trump's Arrest

stormy daniels
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

You can't rain on Stormy Daniels' parade! The adult film star — the woman at the center of Donald Trump's hush money scandal that led to his subsequent arrest — isn't afraid to clap back as haters poke fun at her for the alleged affair.

On Tuesday, April 4, the same day the ex-POTUS was arraigned in a Manhattan Criminal Court and charged with 34 felony counts, she made one raunchy comment that had her supporters in stitches.

stormy daniels
"Y'all keep saying 'c** d*******' like it's a bad thing," she wrote. "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."

As OK! reported, Trump, 76, allegedly had an affair with Daniels, 44, in 2006, so it's believed that in 2016, he paid her $130,000 to keep silent on the tryst in order to protect his image prior to the election. It's said Trump falsified business documents to cover up the ordeal.

The businessman denied the hookup and plead not guilty in court.

Trump's arrest comes after a grand jury indicted him last week, something Daniels was ecstatic about.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne," she quipped after the news was announced. "#Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."

stormy daniels
All jokes aside, the Celebrity Big Brother alum admitted the situation has made her "scared" for her safety, and she's been forced to amp up her security over the past several weeks.

stormy daniels
"Trump is no longer untouchable. A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you're held accountable for the things you've said and done, and justice is served. It's bittersweet," she told an outlet. "He's done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a p*** star. But it's also poetic; this p**** grabbed back."

