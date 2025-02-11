Donald Trump Claims Only 'Fake News' Accuses Him of Rambling in Roundabout Response: 'I'm the Great Weaver'
He doesn't ramble, he weaves — at least according to the president!
During a recent sit-down with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Donald Trump, 78, referred to himself as "the great weaver" as he addressed his proclivity for meandering responses.
The topic came up after Trump once again insisted the 2020 presidential election had been "rigged."
"Let’s see whether or not Fox lets you put that in. Okay? The election was rigged. You hear me? Rigged," he repeated. "Let’s see."
Trump further alleged both the war between Russia and Ukraine and the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, would have "never happened" if he'd been POTUS at the time, instead of former President Joe Biden.
"Iran was broke. They were down to their last very small amount of money. Now they have $350 billion, but they have other problems," he continued. "And, you know, let’s go back over there because I’m the weaver. I’m the great weaver. You know that."
After a brief back-and-forth which involved Trump repeating the nickname, the Fox News personality assured him he got it.
"Somebody said, 'oh, he rambled,' no, no. Only the fake news says that. To weave, you have to be brilliant, to ramble, you don’t have to be brilliant at all," the president noted. "But I like the weave because it covers a lot of territory, and it covers it much more quickly."
This isn't the first time Trump has hit back at criticism of his public speaking abilities. As OK! previously reported, he mentioned his tendency to jump from topic to topic during an August 2024 campaign stop in Pennsylvania.
"I do the weave…I’ll talk about nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together," he claimed. "And friends of mine that are like English professors say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,' but the fake news say, ‘He rambled.’"
A month later, he suggested that his critics mistake his "genius" for rambling while speaking with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
"There's a lot of people — but the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he continued. "Now, Sarah, if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph."