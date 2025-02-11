Donald Trump Claims Only 'Fake News' Accuses Him of Rambling in Roundabout Response: 'I'm the Great Weaver'

This isn't the first time Trump has hit back at criticism of his public speaking abilities. As OK! previously reported, he mentioned his tendency to jump from topic to topic during an August 2024 campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

"I do the weave…I’ll talk about nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together," he claimed. "And friends of mine that are like English professors say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,' but the fake news say, ‘He rambled.’"

A month later, he suggested that his critics mistake his "genius" for rambling while speaking with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"There's a lot of people — but the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he continued. "Now, Sarah, if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph."