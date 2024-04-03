Savannah Guthrie Addresses 'Unpleasant' Atmosphere at NBC During Ronna McDaniel's Short Tenure: 'I Didn't Have Anything to Do With It'

The incident unfolded almost two weeks ago when several NBC hosts staged an "on-air protest," prompting the network to swiftly reverse its decision to hire McDaniel. Guthrie shared with Colbert that the atmosphere during those days was "unpleasant," highlighting the discomfort and tension that permeated the network at the time.

The late-night host probed Guthrie about her role in the hiring process, to which she clarified, "I didn’t have anything to do with it."

She emphasized the importance of diversity of opinions in media coverage, stating, "The instinct to try to have a diversity of opinions and perspectives as we cover an election is the right instinct." However, she also emphasized the significance of upholding truth and facts in journalism, underscoring the need to safeguard democracy.