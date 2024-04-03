OK Magazine
Machine Gun Kelly Lets Megan Fox 'Take the Lead' in Their 'Up and Down' Relationship: Source

machine gun kelly lets megan fox take lead up down relationship
Source: mega
Apr. 3 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly doesn't want to ever let go of Megan Fox.

A few weeks after the actress confirmed they called off their engagement, an insider claimed the pair is "still together as a couple and trying to figure things out."

machine gun kelly lets megan fox take lead up down relationship
Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in 2020.

"Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," the insider continued to spill to a news outlet. "Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change."

"MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead," they added.

machine gun kelly lets megan fox take lead up down relationship
Source: mega

A source claimed they're currently 'still together as a couple' amid a few ups and downs.

In the same podcast interview that the mother-of-three, 37, revealed they were no longer making wedding plans, she refrained from sharing any updates on their romance.

"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she told "Call Her Daddy" host Alexandra Cooper. "So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."

machine gun kelly lets megan fox take lead up down relationship
Source: mega

Fox confirmed they called off their engagement.

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," the New Girl alum continued. "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

A separate source noted the "Bloody Valentine" crooner, 33, wasn't offended by Fox's interview.

"MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness," the source explained. "He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."

machine gun kelly lets megan fox take lead up down relationship
Source: mega

The couple was seen vacationing in Mexico last month.

One of the most difficult moments in their relationship occurred when the bombshell experienced a miscarriage — something she wrote about in her book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’" she told WWD. "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing," Fox said. "He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."

Entertainment Tonight commented on Fox taking the lead in the relationship.

