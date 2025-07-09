Donald Trump and Barack Obama's Private Conversation at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Revealed
President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama sat next to each other at Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year, leading many to wonder what the two political leaders discussed.
According to a citation in the book 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, written by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, the duo talked about playing a round at one of the POTUS' numerous golf courses.
The authors’ excerpt noted how Trump “sat next to Barack Obama and invited him to play golf, enticing him with descriptions of Trump’s courses around the world.”
Although Trump and Obama have not been seen playing golf together since the January services, there are plenty of opportunities for them to do so at one of the president’s 15 courses, as he owns 11 in the United States, two in Scotland, one in Ireland and one in the United Arab Emirates.
Barack Obama Slammed for Donald Trump Conversation
Following their funeral chat, former CNN anchor Don Lemon unleashed a strong opinion about the two political leaders buddying it up after Trump’s past remarks about Obama’s race and ethnicity.
“Does he not remember birtherism? Does he not remember how for years Trump lied about how he was secretly born in Africa? Does he not remember how Trump suggested that he was secretly a Muslim who was sympathetic to terrorist groups and terrorist causes?” Lemon questioned on his podcast.
Donald Trump and Barack Obama's AI-Generated Audio From Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Carter’s funeral also launched Trump and former vice president Kamala Harris into an indirect, online feud after Harris shared an image of the event to her Instagram, where she cropped Trump out of the photo.
Trump fired back at the former presidential candidate by posting an AI-generated audio to Truth Social. The video showed the president and Obama sitting next to each other at Carter’s funeral but depicted a very different conversation full of negative commentary about Harris.
“I knew you’d win,” Obama told Trump in the fake clip.
“Oh really? Come on,” Trump replied. “Anyone could beat her.”
“I did what I could to help her; she was horrendous,” Obama continued after mentioning Joe Biden “didn’t want to leave” the election.
Before the satirical video concluded, Trump took another shot at Harris for her alleged drinking habit. “I was told some of her people, apparently they said she fell off the wagon,” the president could be heard saying before Obama responded, “I think she actually may have… and also, she’s not really built for this.”