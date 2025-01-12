Don Lemon Blasts Barack Obama for 'Cringey' Chat With Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'It's Got to End'

Lemon prefaced his rant by noting he was uninterested in what the pair were discussing, but rather the “optics” of the cordial interaction. The newscaster appeared to be nervous that the conversation could be helping the conservative agenda.

“People had many, many questions. How could Barack Obama, the man who faced vicious, racist conspiracies for years because of Trump act so buddy-buddy with him? Does he not remember birtherism? Does he not remember how for years Trump lied about how he was secretly born in Africa? Does he not remember how Trump suggested that he was secretly a Muslim who was sympathetic to terrorist groups and terrorist causes?” Lemon began, referencing the personal attacks Trump has hurled at Obama over the years.