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Joe Rogan Blasts Trump Administration's 'Nuts' Indictment of James Comey as Free Speech Concerns Mount

Composite photo of Joe Rogan, James Comey and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE

Joe Rogan criticized the indictment of James Comey.

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May 6 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

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Joe Rogan is weighing in on one of the most contentious legal and political stories of the moment, and he’s not holding back.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host blasted the Trump Justice Department’s indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, calling the case “nuts” and “silly” as it heads toward a high-stakes legal fight over speech and intent.

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Joe Rogan’s Blunt Reaction

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Image of He called the case ‘nuts.’
Source: PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE

He called the case ‘nuts.’

Comey was indicted on two federal counts tied to a 2025 Instagram post showing seashells arranged to read “86 47,” a phrase that has sparked fierce debate over whether it constitutes a threat against President Donald Trump.

Rogan, who supported Trump’s candidacy in 2024, dismissed the charges outright.

"It's nuts. It's nuts," he said. "You’re going after someone for something that’s just silly. 86 47 is get rid of 47. But it's just arresting a guy for that is nuts."

He doubled down on that stance, adding, "This is a crazy thing to arrest someone for."

"Like, if the guy really was dirty you should have something on him other than this seashell picture,” he continued.

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A Broader Concern About Precedent

Image of Joe Rogan framed the indictment as a part of a bigger issue.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan framed the indictment as a part of a bigger issue.

Beyond the specifics of Comey’s post, Rogan framed the indictment as part of a bigger issue around government overreach and precedent.

"The problem with these guys is it sets a crazy precedent," he said.

He also tied the situation to wider concerns about power and enforcement, warning, “That’s all I’m saying. This is a slippery f***ing slope you’re going down.”

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The Legal and Political Backdrop

Image of The charges stemmed from James Comey’s social media post.
Source: MEGA

The charges stemmed from James Comey’s social media post.

The Justice Department alleges that Comey’s post could be interpreted as a threat, citing federal statutes that prohibit threats against the president. Prosecutors argue the phrase could be understood as a serious expression of intent to harm.

Comey, however, has denied any violent meaning and says he plans to fight the charges in court.

"I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid. And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So let's go," he said in a statement.

Legal experts have also expressed skepticism about the case’s viability. Some argue that the ambiguous nature of “86” and the lack of explicit intent could make it difficult to meet the legal standard required for a conviction.

A Cultural Flashpoint

Image of The controversy fueled broader political tensions.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE

The controversy fueled broader political tensions.

Rogan’s critique adds a high-profile media voice to an already volatile debate that sits at the intersection of politics, law, and culture.

The case has reignited long-standing tensions between Trump and Comey, while also raising fresh questions about how online speech is interpreted in an era where a single post can trigger national controversy.

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