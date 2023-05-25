'Nobody Thinks This Is Sane': Donald Trump's Bizarre Post About Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential Bid Sparks Concern
After Ron DeSantis officially announced he'll be running for president in 2024, his rival Donald Trump had something to say about it.
"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump, 76, said via Truth Social on Wednesday, May 24.
But the bizarre post immediately sparked confusion.
"Bonkers," one person wrote, while another said, "DeSantis has been talking about detailed and substantive policy issues for the last hour. This is what you get from Trump. If people want idiocracy and entertainment, Trump might be the better option. If you want substance on the right, DeSantis is it."
"Nobody thinks this is sane; they’re just afraid to admit it," a third person added.
DeSantis made his big announcement alongside Elon Musk, but the website crashed, leading many people to miss out on what he had to say.
"Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!" Trump continued. "His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"
The Governor of Florida, 44, shared some initiatives he hopes to work on if he makes it to the White House.
"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders," DeSantis claimed.
"Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for," he continued. "Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done."
Going forward, it looks like Trump and DeSantis will continue to spar. As soon as Trump heard about DeSantis starting his campaign, he lashed out at his former pal.
"Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign! Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!" he stated.