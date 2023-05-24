Hillary Clinton Insists Donald Trump Is Similar to a 'Cult Leader': 'You Have to Think of Him Not as a Former President'

Hillary Clinton is nervous about the outcome of the presidential 2024 race, as Donald Trump — whom she ran against in 2016 — has such a loyal following despite getting in trouble with the law.

“You have to think of him not as a former president or even as a presidential candidate so much as a cult leader…He has a hold on a significant portion of the Republican Party," she told Time magazine.

“He will most likely be the Republican nominee again…And be defeated by Joe Biden again," she insisted.