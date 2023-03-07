Fight Club: Donald Trump & His Team Spends Days Developing Nicknames For GOP Rival Ron DeSantis: Report
Instead of focusing on his upcoming campaign, Donald Trump seems to be busy coming up with nicknames for his GOP rival Ron DeSantis, according to a new Bloomberg report.
The outlet reported that the businessman, 76, and his team's priority is to develop funny monikers about the Florida governor, despite not announcing his 2024 campaign just yet.
Trump likes “Ron DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment” and “Tiny D," but his favorite is “Ron DeSanctimonious."
The news outlet said Trump's team has been researching names for weeks.
This is hardly the first time Trump, who announced he would be running for president again in November 2022, has called out DeSantis.
“Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden). I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS. HE IS A WHEELCHAIR OVER THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY, JUST LIKE HIS HERO, failed politician Paul Ryan, the FoxNews ratings destroyer who led Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign down the tubes. GLOBALIST’S ALL! WE WANT AMERICA FIRST!!!” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 28.
As OK! previously reported, Trump apparently feels threatened by DeSantis, as he couldn't believe Fox was promoting DeSantis during their news coverage.
“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”
However, Trump played it cool when he was asked if he was threatened by DeSantis' potential move for president.
"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump previously said in January. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."