Donald Trump Bizarrely Says People Have 'No Choice' But to Vote for Him in 2024 Election Even 'If You Don't Like Me'
Donald Trump begged people to get him into the White House over Kamala Harris in a new town hall.
While speaking at the Wednesday, September 4, event, the ex-president, 78, said it's imperative for people who live in Pennsylvania to vote for him, as the VP previously vowed to implement a federal fracking ban if she were to get into the White House.
"She will do that. There’s no chance she’s gonna allow it. The election will take place, if she won, you’re not gonna have any fracking in Pennsylvania. You have 500,000 jobs. Think of that, it’s your biggest business, and you get a big majority of your income from fracking, and you have somebody that’s not gonna allow fracking. She’s not gonna allow it. You can’t take the chance. You have no choice. You’ve gotta vote for me. You’ve gotta vote for me. Even if you don’t like me!" he exclaimed.
“Even if you don’t like me, you can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy, but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her.’ No, you have to have fracking. You know, you’re the biggest in the country for this. You have two of the biggest sites in the world. It’s a massive business for Pennsylvania and you can’t take a chance," he added. “She will not allow fracking, and she’s got a lot of other problems too.”
Elsewhere during the event, Trump seemingly sparked concern when he didn't remember President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.
"I can't imagine New Hampshire voting for him. Anyone in New Hampshire who votes for Biden or Kamala..." he told the crowd.
In response, people took to social media to share their thoughts.
One person wrote, "Trump is struggling," while another declared, "Not fit to serve."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has sparked concern about his age and mental fitness.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.