'Struggling' Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Forgets He's Running Against Kamala Harris in 2024 Election: 'Not Fit to Serve'
Does Donald Trump know where he is?
During a town hall on Wednesday, September 4, the ex-president, 78, seemingly forgot President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and he's running against Kamala Harris instead.
"I can't imagine New Hampshire voting for him. Anyone in New Hampshire who votes for Biden or Kamala..." he told the crowd.
Of course, people begged him to step aside ahead of the election in November.
One person wrote, "Trump is struggling," while another declared, "Not fit to serve."
A third person added, "They better send 78-year-old Donald Trump out for a cognitive test. I don’t think he’d last a year and a half in office before they’d have to send him to a nursing home," while a fourth person said: "Politics and court dates and lawsuits ... Dude is about to mentally break."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has sparked concern about his age and mental fitness.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
Even Trump's family thinks something is off.
During a recent interview with Dean Obeidallah, the politician's nephew Fred Trump III was asked about his uncle's well-being just months before the election. "You know, you wrote about Donald’s father and your grandfather having dementia the last years of his life and that. Do you see anything? I’m going to ask you to be a doctor. Do you see anything in Donald now that reminds you of the grandfather during the times of dementia?" the host asked Fred during the Friday, August 16, edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show.
"You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my, my father was tip-top until the end.' I can assure you that was not the case. Much like, you know, his making noise about crowd size again. You know, I was on a cable station on Thursday, and I said, 'Guess what? I was sitting two rows behind him at the inauguration. I know what I saw,'" he continued. "I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne. Thank you for saying I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers. What it what it is."